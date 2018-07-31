Squalane Market Status and Forecast 2024, by Players, Types and Applications

Squalane is an oil-free, high end

moisturizing agent used in various personal care products, especially

cosmetics. It is also employed in the manufacture of vaccines. Squalane

has been traditionally extracted from the liver of deep-water sharks.

About a ton of squalane is produced from the livers of approximately

3,000 sharks. In line with this requirement, approximately 6 million

deep-water sharks are killed a year in order to fulfil the global demand

for nearly 2,500 tons of squalane per annum.

Squalane market: Drivers and Restraints

Changing lifestyles of people, adoption

of personal care products, and increasing penetration of FMCG products

are some of the factors driving the demand for personal care products,

especially in Asia Pacific. Squalane is an important ingredient of most

personal care products. Therefore, growth in the personal care industry

is expected to be the primary factor boosting the squalane market.

However, sea shark harvesting is now forbidden in most parts of the

world due to some civil society campaigns. This is anticipated to hamper

the manufacture of squalane, since shark liver is the second largest

source of squalane (after olive oil). Furthermore, consumer awareness

about the use of shark liver squalane has adversely affected the demand

for squalane. Additionally, commercial application of squalane is

restrained by price volatility owing to the inconsistent supply. These

factors are projected to hamper the squalane market during the forecast

period. Refining of squalane from olive oil has proved to be a

commercially viable alternative to shark liver squalane. Companies such

as Unilever and L’Oreal have declared the removal of shark liver

squalane from their cosmetic products in approval of plant-based

sources.

Squalane Market: Segmentation

Olive oil based squalane was the dominant

segment of the squalane market in 2015. It was followed by the shark

liver segment in the same year. Companies such as Amyris have developed

sugar based squalane. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities

in the squalane market in the near future. Considering the composition,

olive oil from the first extraction holds approximately 400mg to 450mg

of squalane per 100g, while refined olive oil holds about 25% less

squalane. The finest quality olive oil may contain concentrations of

nearly 700 mg of squalane per 100g.

Squalane Market: Segmentation

Squalane acts as a lubricating agent in

the manufacture of skin care products; it helps provide smooth and soft

appearance to the skin. Squalane is also used in hair conditioning

products.

Squalane Market: Region-wise outlook

Based on geography, the global squalane

market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin

America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is

anticipated to be a highly attractive region for the squalane market

during the forecast period. The region accounts for major share of the

global personal care industry, due to rapid urbanization, increasing

awareness about health and hygiene among consumers, population growth,

and improved per capita expenditure. Consumers of personal care products

in South Korea follow their multiple step daily skin care routine,

while consumers in China opt for single step products supplemented by

sheet masks, twice a day. Usage of scalp freshener products such as live

in shampoos and conditioners is prevalent in countries such as

Indonesia and Malaysia.