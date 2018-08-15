Is it advantageous to mining BITCOIN in 2018 – recommendation and risks.

The perfect tendencies are such that at the disposal of the miners there are only two options – the purchase of asics with a high hashed or the rental of capacities on cloud services. Other ways of earning, which would have made a profit while mining bitcoin, yet.

To start earning on the mining, it is required to pass such steps:

1. We study the situation on the crypto-currency market – the cost of ASIC-miners, news about the appearance of new devices, the exchange price of bitcoin and the future trends of its growth (decrease). It is not superfluous to read the opinion of analysts regarding the future of bitcoin.

2. Determine the amount that you are willing to invest in the production of virtual coins, as well as the availability of free time for installation, setup and maintenance of devices in an efficient state.

3. We choose the way of earning – with the help of asics or cloud mining.

4. If the choice fell on the purchase of ASIC-miners, we select the equipment. In the case of leasing capacities in special companies, we study the options and determine the tariff plan.

5. We calculate the profitability using a calculator. After we calculate the cost of purchasing equipment and calculate the return on the cost.

If you select the option with an asus, you define the pool and connect the hardware, and then start mining the BTC. Just create a purse on which the earned coins will be displayed. In the future, the received profit can be transferred to another currency using exchange offices or stock exchanges.

If you select the option with an asic, you define the pool and connect the hardware, and then start mining the BTC. Just create a purse on which the earned coins will be displayed. In the future, the received profit can be transferred to another currency using exchange offices or stock exchanges.

The question is considered whether it is advantageous to run Bitcoin in 2018, it is important to remember the risks to the network participant. Let’s single out the main negative factors:

– Change in the exchange rate.

– Bans on the level of state bodies.

– Increase in complexity.

– Increase the cost of ASIC-miners and the capacity of cloud services.

– Fixed costs.

– Additional expenses.

While the question of whether it is advantageous to mining the bitcoins, the experts respond positively. But the number of mining methods is limited by the use of ASIC-miners and cloud-mining services. If the current trend in BTC production continues, in 2-3 years only large companies will be available that have the necessary means and opportunities to purchase and maintain expensive equipment.

Based on all of the above, we can conclude that BTC mining in “home” conditions is a very laborious process.

Our editorial office chose a company engaged in the production of crypto currency, namely Crypto Mining LTD. This company is officially registered in the UK and today it is included in the TOP 5 cloud-mining companies.

Crypto Mining LTD is an honest and open business on absolutely legal basis all over the world, this is the maximum legal protection of tenant clients and a good income for everyone. The company offers really favorable conditions in the sphere of providing servers for rent, high monthly interest rates with minimal expenses for maintenance and payment of the resources involved. The company Сrypto Mining LTD today has the most powerful industrial and private equipment for successful and productive work in the field of mining. The company has a well-equipped data center and excellent natural conditions: natural cooling, additional own modernized cooling system, which, however, is used extremely rarely, cheap electricity. Operating personnel are specialists who worked earlier in other data centers (engineers, technicians) having a lot of experience, in part – new employees. Today the company is on the way to expansion: new equipment is purchased to increase competitiveness and improve the efficiency of mining in tough competitive conditions.

The company’s equipment today:

Hardware based on Solar chips at 16 nm, Neptune at 20 nm, machines – Spondoolies-Tech SP50, Bitmain Antminer S9, AntMiner S7, AntMiner S5, Antminer S3, AntMiner R4, C3SS5 (Smart Heat), Avalon 6, Spondoolies-Tech SP35 for the SHA256 algorithm.

MINER TITAN for the SCRYPT algorithm.

iBeLink DM384M for the X11 algorithm.

New products:

The novelty is the computing devices based on 28 nm chips of the latest models and 16 nm chips BitFury, which are leaders in energy saving.

To go to the company’s website, go to: https://crypto-mining.ltd

Customer Support 24/7