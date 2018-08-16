Fabless IC (Integrated Circuit) Market : Size, Share, Opportunity, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022

Global Fabless IC (Integrated Circuit) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Fabless IC is also termed as no fabrication integrated circuit. It is exclusively used in smartphones, digital cameras, and the sophisticated smart cars. Fabless IC is a sale and design of semiconductor chips and hardware devices while subcontracting the fabrication of the devices to a particular manufacturer called a semiconductor foundry. This means manufacturers do not produce the silicon wafers, or chips, used in its products.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fabless-integrated-circuit-ic-market

Fabless IC Market is segmented based on product types, applications, and region. Product types such as In-Cell Touch Screen and On-Cell Touch Screen classify the market. Applications into Wearables, Automotive, Fitness Equipment, Construction Equipment, Medical, and others classify Fabless IC Market. Fabless IC Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Fabless IC Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, rising use of enhanced technology. The United States is a major consumer of Fabless IC in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific follow suit. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come. The key players of Fabless IC Market are Microsoft Corporation, Avnet Inc., Intel Corporation, Esterel Technologies Sa, Green Hills Software Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Anders Dx, Multitouch Ltd., Enea Ab, and Altia Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fabless-integrated-circuit-ic-market/request-sample

Market Segment:

Global Fabless IC market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Avnet, Inc. (U.S)

Esterel Technologies SA (France)

Planar Systems Inc. (U.S)

Multitouch Ltd. (Finland)

Altia Inc. (U.S.)

ENEA AB (Sweden)

Anders DX (U.K)

Green Hills Software Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On-Cell Touch Screen

In-Cell Touch Screen

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Construction Equipment

Medical

Fitness Equipment

Wearables

Others

Table of Contents

1 Fabless IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fabless IC

1.2 Fabless IC Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Fabless IC Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Fabless IC Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 On-Cell Touch Screen

1.2.4 In-Cell Touch Screen

1.3 Global Fabless IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fabless IC Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction Equipment

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Fitness Equipment

1.3.6 Wearables

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Fabless IC Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Fabless IC Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fabless IC (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Fabless IC Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Fabless IC Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Fabless IC Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fabless IC Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Fabless IC Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Fabless IC Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Fabless IC Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Fabless IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Fabless IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Fabless IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fabless IC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fabless IC Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…..

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/semiconductor