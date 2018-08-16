India Alcohol Market reach INR 5.1 trillion value by the end of 2026

The number of alcohol consumers in India continues to rise on the account of rising urban population. Consuming alcoholic beverages has become a customary tradition for a majority of people residing in India’s urban cities. Changing lifestyles and increasing incomes are compelling them to consume alcohol on a frequent basis. Future Market Insights recently published its study on India’s alcohol market, which estimated that more than INR 2.5 trillion worth of alcohol was consumed in 2016. The study further projected that consumption of alcohol in India is less likely to decline in the years to come. By the end of 2026, more than 14 billion litres of alcohol will be sold across India.

According to the report, revenues amassed from sales of alcohol in India will soar vigorously at 7.4% CAGR, and reach INR 5.1 trillion value by the end of 2026. In terms of volume, India’s alcohol consumption in 2016 has been estimated to have surpassed 8 billion litres and will grow at 5.5% CAGR in the due course of forecast period. An in-depth analysis on India’s alcohol distribution indicated that just above three-fourth of alcohol consumed in the country is government controlled. In 2016, alcohol distributed in India through open market sales made revenues worth over INR 400 billion. Meanwhile, about 550 million litres of alcohol was auctioned in India by the end of 2016.

India’s Alcohol Market: Report Highlights

Nearly two-third of India’s alcohol revenues will be accounted by sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL)

In 2016, more than 1,800 million litres of strong beer was consumed in India

By the end of 2026, white wine sales in India will have brought in an estimated INR 16.8 billion in revenues

Revenues amassed from sale of country liquor in India will have soared at 5.5% CAGR

Whisky will be the most-preferred type of alcohol in India, while sales of white spirits will grow at more than 11% CAGR

Key findings of the report, titled “Alcohol Market: India Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” projected that Southern and Western states of India will continue to contribute to more than 80% of alcohol revenues through 2026. Bangalore’s SAB Miller India Ltd. and United Spirits Ltd., and Mumbai-based Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. and Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are key players partaking in the growth of India’s alcohol market.

Meanwhile, the consumption of alcohol will witness a considerable dip in India’s northern and eastern zone. Even still, a majority of alcohol manufacturers & suppliers in India are originating from New Delhi. Companies such as Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., SOM Distilleries & Breweries Group, Radico Khaitan Limited, Globus Spirits, and Jagatjit Industries Ltd. are based in and around the country’s capital. Shimla’s Mohan Meakin Ltd. and Daman’s Khemani Group are also recognised as some of the leading alcohol manufacturer in India.

Over 90% of Indian Alcoholics are Men

Among every ten alcohol consumers in India, nine of them will most probably be men; leaving a slight chance that the tenth one is a woman. With more than 90% stake in India’s alcohol revenues, the country’s men will be offering over INR 4.7 trillion for consuming alcohol by the end of 2026. Likewise, Indian women are also likely to increase their contribution to the Indian alcohol market. During the forecast period, revenues accounted by sales of alcohol to Indian women will have soared at the fastest pace, registering a stellar CAGR of 8.6%.

Consumption of alcohol containing molasses as key ingredients will remain higher in India. Grains will also serve to be a preferred raw ingredient used for producing alcohol in India. Although, production of alcohol through agricultural produce such as fruits & vegetable will remain negligent till the end of 2026. The report also anticipates that consumers will be more inclined towards buying Indian-made liquor – regardless of it being a foreign or Indian brand. Consumption of foreign liquor bottled in India is also likely to grow, but showcasing a marginal degree of increment.