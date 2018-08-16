Over-the-wire Micro Guide Catheters Market 2018 Growth Overview | Share Analysis and Outlook till 2023

The report for “Global Over-the-wire Micro Guide Catheters Market” of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Outlook till 2023

Over-the-wire Micro Guide Catheters Market – Summary

Micro-guide catheters have transformed treatments that involve minimally invasive procedure. The healthcare sector has been reeling under the pressure of reducing invasiveness of surgical procedures. The sector continues to look for solutions that can minimize surgical insertions and deep cuts. This is expected to create new growth avenues for the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market in near future. By the end of 2023, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 175 Mn. According to the American Heart Association and Stroke Statistics (2017), about 92.1 million American adults are living with cardiovascular diseases and stroke episodes. In 2015, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.9 million deaths, the figure is expected to jump to 23.6 million by 2030.

Market Overview:

Innovation in healthcare technology has essentially reached new levels in recent years. This is attributable to a combination of factors, including the rising prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, increased R&D initiatives and most importantly the need for more effective treatment modules. Predicaments present in the healthcare have been prompting innovators to come up with new solutions. To an extent, catheters are a result of such efforts being made in the healthcare sector. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report projects that the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market will reach USD 175.67 Mn by the year 2023. Catheter technologies find widespread application in the healthcare, spanning across cardio vascular intervention, urology, neurology and specific heart therapeutics that require surgical procedures. Over-the-wire micro-guide catheters are used in various types of minimally-invasive surgeries, which continues to boost its global demand.

Report Synopsis:

This report focuses on the current and future industry trends to deliver a comprehensive analysis on the over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market on a global scale. This report will enable users to identify key events that will influence the market landscape over the next five years. Important facts associated with the market are also available in the report along with the overall market valuation.

Players Covered:

ASAHI INTECC Company Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Integer Holdings Corporation

And others.

Over-the-wire Micro Guide Catheters Market Segmentation:

The global over-the-wire micro guide catheters market is segmented on the basis of applications and end-users. On the basis of applications, it is segmented into cardiovascular and neurovascular. By the cardiovascular, it is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, peripheral stenting, and others. On the basis of the neurovascular, it is segmented into intracranial aneurysms, percutaneous neurointerventional procedures, and others. Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others.

Over-the-wire Micro Guide Catheters Market – Regional Analysis:

The global over-the-wire micro guide catheters market is segmented into four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the global market leader for over-the-wire Micro-guide catheters. As per the study published in the Surgical Neurology International in 2017, it was found that more than 3% population of the United States equivalent to nearly 10 million individuals have a brain aneurysm. North America commands for the major share of the market whereas; South America show the fastest growth of the market due to the presence of boundless growth opportunities.

Europe OTW Micro Guide Catheter market holds the second position, globally. This is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of obesity as well as the increased incidence rate of hypertension and diabetes, which in turn is escalating cardiovascular traumas and cardiac arrest. Each year 15% of deaths in Europe occur due to cardiovascular diseases claims a study conducted by European Society of Cardiology.

