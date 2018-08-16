Top Mexican Restaurants in Melbourne

Jalisco Mexican is the topmost restaurants in Melbourne which is known for its delicious Mexican food. They have well-experienced chefs who have great expertise in making scrumptious Mexican dishes with the real herbs of Mexico. Taste the crunchy fish tacos, grilled corn with cheese, scculent taquilla-lime prawn fajitas which are the most mouth-melting dishes served by Jalisco Mexican restaurant. You can get the real Mexican experience as they offer authentic Mexican food and also can accommodate up to 140 members in the restaurant. They have the rear beer garden which is perfect for events and parties that caters up to 70 people. Their chef’s use only seasonal and imported spices which give an attracting color and a finger licking taste to the dishes.
The menu of the Jalisco Mexican includes a large variety of dishes as follows:
Starters
Street corn
Grilled corn, chipotle mayo, queso, lime
Stuffed Jalapenos
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheese(4), served with salsa
Burrito
Stuffed with cheese, pico served with Mexican rice, black beans
Quesadillas
Grilled white-flour tortilla folded with cheese and served with pico de gallo
Nachos
Corn chips topped with cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream& salsa
Dips
Served with homemade corn chips
Mexican street salad
Avocado, black bean, cabbage, sweet chilli dressing, pico de gallo
They also serve you drinks like wine, premium margaritas, sangria, frozen margarita, Mexican beer, cocktails, tequila, spirits and corona tequila.
At Jalisco Mexican restaurant you can find the unique flavors that are earthy yet colorful and fresh. They also accommodate dietary requirements and most of the dishes are gluten-free. If you want the taste the Mexican food at your own place, they also offer hassle-free, efficient food delivery and alcohol delivery services. They also offer food delivery services for your private events and functions all over Melbourne.
Contact details
69 Chapel Street,
Windsor Vic. 3181
Australia
Tel: 03 9510 9800
Top Mexican Restaurants in Melbourne
