Epinephrine Autoinjector Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Epinephrine Autoinjector Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Epinephrine Autoinjector.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market are Mylan Inc., ALK Abello, Sanofi SA, Lincoln Medical Ltd, Teva pharmaceuticals Ltd, Antares Pharma Inc. and Hospira Inc. According to report, the global epinephrine autoinjector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Epinephrine autoinjectors are hand-held medical devices used by those who have severe allergies. Epinephrine injections are commonly used against life threatening allergic reactions caused by stings, insect bites or medications. Epinephrine injections are available as prefilled automatic injection device with the hormone in the liquid form. The major factors contributing to the growth of the epinephrine autoinjectors includes the growing prevalence of allergies, demand for autoinjectors instead of conventional syringes and increased focus of the major leading players towards development of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) free epinephrine auto-injectors. However, a high cost of autoinjectors and regulatory hurdles can hinder the epinephrine growth opportunities.

Moreover, Patient’s assistance programs carried out for an uninsured person, continuous product modification and demand for automatic injection devices to further create growth opportunities for the epinephrine autoinjectors market.

North America has the largest market share in the epinephrine autoinjectors market on account of improved healthcare infrastructure, adoption of high-cost autoinjectors rather in contrast to conventional injecting methods. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising number of people afflicted with various allergies and increasing awareness about epinephrine autoinjectors among the end-users.

Segment Covered

The report on global epinephrine autoinjector market covers segments such as, dosage and end-user. On the basis of dosage the global epinephrine autoinjector market is categorized into 0.15 mg epinephrine autoinjector, 0.3 mg epinephrine autoinjector and 0.5 mg epinephrine autoinjector. On the basis of end-user the global epinephrine autoinjector market is categorized into hospital, clinics and individual.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global epinephrine autoinjector market such as, Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan Inc., ALK Abello, Sanofi SA, Lincoln Medical Ltd, Teva pharmaceuticals Ltd, Antares Pharma Inc. and Hospira Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global epinephrine autoinjector market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of epinephrine autoinjector market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the epinephrine autoinjector market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the epinephrine autoinjector market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

