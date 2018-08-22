Banking and financial service industry is leading in the data storage market during 2018 – 2024

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Database Encryption Market: By Type (Column Level, Key Management); By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); By Application (BFSI, Aerospace); By Forecast (2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by the growth in new technologies, mobility, and digitalization.

North America will dominate the Database Encryption Market

North America will dominate the Database Encryption Market in the forecast period. Increasing technical adoption trends in different industries and businesses in the region has spurred the growth of database encryption market in North America. Europe retains second position in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, since it provides opportunities for vendors. More data generation and its security requirements along with the adherence towards the regulations enhance the demand for the Asia Pacific database encryption market.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance) segment will dominate the Database Encryption Market in the forecast period. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is used in this segment due to the real time data requirement and for sharing sensitive information such as bank statements, documents, medical reports, etc. has resulted in data breaches and theft. Strict regulations have to be followed, leading to the adoption of the encryption technology.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Regulatory and compliance requirements for banking and financial services enhance the demand for data protection.

Ease in deployment and flexibility of services drive the growth of database encryption during the forecast period.

Data breaches of sensitive information and cyber-attacks have compelled companies to use database encryption software.

Cloud services will bolster the growth of the database encryption software.

Key Players of the Database Encryption Market

Applause Quality, Application Security, and Data Encryption Systems Limited are the key players of the Database Encryption Market. Applause Quality is a digital testing company which offers manual software testing and test automation services. Application security has developed web based data security risk for organisations globally. Data Encryption Systems provides software protection dongles and software copyright protection systems.

The Database Encryption Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Regulatory and compliance requirements will drive the growth of the Database Encryption Market during the forecast period.

Database Encryption Systems By Types

1 . Data Encryption Type

1.1. Transparent/External Database Encryption

1.2. File System Encryption

1.3. Application Level Encryption

1.4. Column Level Encryption

1.5. Key Management

1.5.1. Symmetric Key

1.5.2. Asymmetric Key

2. Database Operational Models

2.1. Data-At-Rest

2.2. Data-In-Motion

1. On-Premises

2. Cloud

1. Introduction

2. BFSI

3. Healthcare

4. Government and Public Sector

5. Retail and E-Commerce

6. IT and Telecom

7. Military and Defense

8. Aerospace

9. Others

Database Encryption Market Entropy

