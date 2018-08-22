Borehole Equipment Market: Increase In Government Expenditure On Infrastructure

​Borehole equipment are special-purpose machines, particularly used for mud drilling and drill hole enlarging in several applications such as mining, oil & gas, water tube well drilling, and infrastructure. These are self-propelled as well as stationary machines and have a drilling rig installed over a truck, tracked vehicle, or structure. Borehole equipment plays a key role in construction industry, infrastructural projects, mining, and agriculture. These equipment are employed across a wide number of construction projects ranging from road construction to bridges and tunnels. Borehole equipment can handle several types of soil and rock configurations such as loose mud & silt, hard rock, and porous limestone.

The borehole equipment market is largely driven by the increase in spending on infrastructure. Countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Italy, India, Australia, and Germany have vast infrastructure. Along with infrastructure, agriculture also requires borehole equipment for irrigation proposes by tapping into underground water sources. Mining and oil & gas industries also rely on borehole equipment to extract oil, gas, and other related fuels and derivatives. Laying of craters and holes for explosives and creating access to underground mines is primarily carried out using borehole equipment. Thus, borehole equipment is used in a project that needs to work below ground. This drives the market for borehole equipment.

Based on type, the borehole equipment market can be segmented into portable, self-propelled, and stationary. Self-propelled borehole equipment are integration of a vehicle, usually a truck or tracked vehicle, which is mounted with a drilling rig. This makes self-propelled borehole equipment more versatile. It also offers ease of operation. Thus, self-propelled borehole equipment are largely preferred. Based on operation, the borehole equipment can be divided into hydraulic and pneumatic. Hydraulic borehole equipment is largely employed where drilling force and strata to be drilled is harder and deeper. Based on application, the market can be segregated into oil & gas, mining, infrastructure & construction, agriculture, and others. The mining segment can be further sub-segmented into coal mining, mineral mining, ferrous metal mining, and non-ferrous metal mining. Similarly, infrastructure & construction segment can also be sub-segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and utility. Large number of borehole equipment is employed in the mining industry, as mining industry has repetitive requirement of boring holes for explosives and charge laying.

In terms of geography, the global borehole equipment market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the key region of the borehole equipment market, due to the increase in government expenditure on infrastructure and extensive mining for resources in the region. China and India significantly depend on coal for their power requirements. These countries have vast coal reserves and carry out heavy mining for coal. Middle East & Africa is also a lucrative market for borehole equipment primarily due to the presence of large number of crude oil and natural gas reserves followed by infrastructure development in GCC and South Africa. North America is also a prominent region of the borehole equipment market, as the region is one of the largest producers of oil & gas. Its major source is tight oil and shale gas, which requires extensive drilling. This is driving the demand for borehole equipment.

Key players operating in the global borehole equipment market include Dando Drilling International, Bohrmeister (Pty) Ltd., Borehole Machinery, Getech International, Shandong Xin Mei Mining Group, and Audie Steel & Engineering.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

