Digital Rights Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The global digital rights management (DRM) market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the rising demand of digital content security and management. Increasing digital piracy and thefts of digital content call for content security and management solutions. This factor is driving the global digital rights management market. Furthermore, the adoption of innovative revenue models and introduction of stringent policies and regulations by governments for protection of intellectual property (IP) from unfair usage and illegal competition are also driving the digital rights management market. However, currently, the DRM market is witnessing scarcity of unified DRM solutions. Thus, for complete security, end-users need to opt for multiple DRM solutions, resulting in high initial investments and high after-sales maintenance. Hence, scarcity of unified DRM systems is hindering the market. The market for digital rights management is projected to reach value of US$ 9,086.8 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Digital rights management (DRM) is a technology to protect ownership or copyright of the digital content by limiting what actions an authorized beneficiary may take in regard to the digital content. DRM enables the owner or publisher of the digital content to securely distribute precious content such as periodicals, enterprise-important data, photographs, books, educational material, and videos and to protect the digital content from thefts and piracy. Digital rights management is a software application or technology-enabled solution to control and monitor the unauthorized access of the digital content.

DRM supports controlling, monitoring, organizing, and distribution of the digital content, with solutions deployed either on-premise or based on cloud or as a hybrid model. Industries that can benefit from digital rights management software are health care, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, and retail & consumers. Digital rights management is most commonly used in the media & entertainment industry. This is primarily due to high volume of the content generated, its wide online dispersion, and the growing number of media & entertainment companies, which increases the demand for enhanced control over images, videos, and audios from multiple sources.

However, with no typical DRM standard implemented, several DRM leaders have developed and promoted their own solutions. Presently, more than 20 applications are available in the market. If a customer wants to avail services of multiple companies, he/she has to purchase different versions of software and manage all of them separately. This is an inconvenience that could lead to DRM complexity and additional expenditure. Hence, requirement from consumers for a unified DRM solution, which can take care of all platforms of different vendors, is rising. However, lack of availability of such unified solutions is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

A key trend in the market is increasing demand for cloud-based solutions. This is because the demand for digital rights management solutions for a specific device and at a specific client location is raising the complexity for vendors. DRM systems need to serve a wide variety of devices popular among consumers. This leads to integrating, operating, and maintaining various DRM systems, resulting in increase in complexities and loss of revenues. However, cloud-based DRM allows the operator to outsource the DRM solution and offload various on-site operations to cloud. It also helps in freeing up valuable resources, which can be allocated to execute other significant tasks.