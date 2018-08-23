How to tell the good quality sterling silver earrings before buy?

Wearing any of these 925 silver charms will represent certain feelings and emotions. Hearts are commonly considered the most popular charm and can symbolize love, romance, and devotion towards someone else. Flowers, on the other hand, represent natural beauty. Different flowers have different meanings. For example, lilies symbolize dignity and ambition, whereas tulips represent forgiveness and quality.

The first thing is to determine the value of the silver used in making the earrings. There are different grades of silver and knowing this is the first step to shopping for a good pair. An indication of this is the color, clarity, weight, and cut of the earrings. The value of silver earrings can be determined by knowing the hallmark of the one you want to buy.

Sterling silver earrings, for example, are graded,which means it is 92.5% silver. This is the highest grade. Another grade is coin silver which is hallmark 900 which means it is 90% silver. There are lower grades but one you do not want to buy is plated silver earrings-this type easily tarnishes.

There are different ways of ascertaining the quality of silver earrings which brings us to the second point. Find a reputable jeweler or store to purchase your earrings from. An indication of the reputability is if they are willing to explain and show you how to ascertain the terminologies above. Additionally, a store that offers you a money-back guarantee is a good option.

Just because 925 sterling silver is most commonly used in jewelry it is not the only silver used to create rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Fine silver, which is 99.9% pure, is usable, but an item made from this must be treated with great care because of its softness. 999 silver solely has one tenth of 1 p.c of another metal combined with it to feature strength.Because of this minuscule amount, items made from fine silver can be easily scratched and bent which are not great qualities for the building blocks of a great, long-lasting piece of jewelry.

Sterling silver earrings are a beautiful and elegant piece of jewelry, which will make any woman happy. There are many options when it comes to getting silver earrings. What style do you want to get her? Do you want silver hoop? Silver studded? Ask yourself what style best fits your wife or girlfriend, and decide what style you think that she would prefer.

Cosyjewelry.com have many fashion different style sterling silver jewelry,sterling silver rings,earrings,bracelet and wedding jewelry.All of jewelry are good quality at affordable price.