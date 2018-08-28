Agilemania Announces New Website Launch

Agilemania.pvt.ltd is inviting visitors to explore its new website.The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing participants to see the full training portfolio Agilemania offers.

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new website.The arrival of the new site completely overhauls Agilemania’s trainings events, blog, and content offerings, as well as giving a smoother, more intuitive user experience.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the Company’s mission to provide the world’s best training and consulting service. The new website goes live today, August 25, 2018 and is located at the same address: https://www.agilemania.com/

Company Overview:

Agilemania is to be the Preferred Agile Company and partner to your growth. Our promise is to provide the best in training, consulting, coaching and learning support to professionals.

We are the leading source of Intelligent Information support for businesses and professionals across the globe, providing them with enhanced workforce and the competitive edge. Our Intelligent Information Service is a unique blend of human intelligence, industry expertise and innovative technology, enabling the end-user to make better decisions and manage a team or project with maximum efficacy.

Our Pieces of training portfolio includes:

Professional Scrum Master

Professional Scrum Developer

Professional Scrum Foundation

Professional Scrum Product Owner

Professional Agile Leadership

Certified LeSS Basic

Certified LeSS Practitioner

Scaled Professional Scrum

Contact us:

Naveen Kumar Singh

connect@agilemania.com



194, Jalvayu Vihar, Kammanahalli, Bangalore – 560043 India

+91-9810547500