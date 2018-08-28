Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) System Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) System Market: Overview

The capability of superconducting magnetic energy storage system to recharge and discharge at a fast pace without degrading the magnetic is the key aspect, which is expected to boost the demand in several industries over the next few years. The advent of new technologies and innovations are anticipated to accelerate the market’s growth in the coming years.

The research report on the global superconducting magnetic energy storage system offers a detailed analysis of the market, throws light on the important factors that are expected to influence the overall growth of the market in the coming years. The current trends and the promising opportunities in the superconducting magnetic energy storage system have been highlighted in the research study in order to provide a strong understanding to readers and new players. Moreover, a thorough overview of the regional outlook and the competitive landscape of the market have been included in the study.

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising trend of grid modernization is one of the key factors projected to accelerate the growth of the global superconducting magnetic energy storage system market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the pollution caused due to the lead acid recycling is estimated to generate promising growth opportunities for the leading players operating in the global market.

On the contrary, several technical barriers and the requirement of high initial cost are projected to restrict the growth of the global superconducting magnetic energy storage system market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the escalating demand for power across the globe, owing to several factors, including rising population, changing climatic conditions, and depleting non-renewable energy resources are expected to encourage the development of the market in the near future.

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for superconducting magnetic energy storage systems is expected to experience strong growth over the next few years. The developed regions in the market, including North America and Europe are estimated to witness a healthy growth in the near future. The growing focus on development of new product is projected to contribute towards the growth of these two regions in the next few years. Moreover, the increasing contribution from the U.S., thanks to the power utilities are expected to accelerate the market’s growth in the near future.

On the other hand, the superconducting magnetic energy storage system market in Asia Pacific is projected high growth in terms of revenue. The rising focus on the integration of smart grids, renewable resources, and distributed energy storage systems is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers concerning the advantages of these systems and the increasing energy demand is likely to fuel the market’s growth in the near future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The research study offers a detailed overview of the competitive landscape, along with a list of the leading players operating in the market. In addition, the company profiles, SWOT analysis, and the current developments have been discussed in the scope of the study. According to the research report, the market is estimated to witness a strong competition among the players in the next few years.

Some of the leading players operating in the superconducting magnetic energy storage system market across the globe are Babcock Noell GmbH, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, GE Corporation, Southwire Company, Nexans SA, Columbus Superconductors SpA, SuperPower Inc., ASG Superconductos SpA, and ABB. The increasing investments in this field and the emergence of new technologies are estimated to enhance the overall development of the market in the near future.

