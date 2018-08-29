Dental Implants Market to Expand at a 6.90% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

The global dental implants market is highly consolidated in nature and is expected to witness a high level of competition among the key players, states a new market study that has been recently published by Transparency Market Research. The expected rise in the number of players is likely to enhance the competitive environment of the dental implants market in the next few years. The rising focus of the key players on the development of new products and innovations in this field are some of the key factors that are projected to accelerate the growth of the dental implants market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is further predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. The leading players operating in the dental implants market across the globe are 3M, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System S.L., Health Care, and Dentsply Sirona Inc.

According to the market intelligence study that has been published by Transparency Market Research, in 2016, the global market for dental implants was worth US$ 3.60 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.54 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to register a healthy 6.90% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

The global market for dental implants has been classified on the basis of geography into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe is expected to account for a massive share of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, North America is projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years, thanks to the increasing contribution from the U.S. The availability of advanced healthcare is one of the key factors that is projected to encourage the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to observe a healthy growth throughout the forecast period.

The global dental implants market has been classified on the basis of end use into dental clinics, academics and research institutes, hospitals, and others. Among these, the segment for dental clinics is projected to account for a massive share of the global dental implants market in the next few years. The rising preference of consumers for dental clinics is considered as one of the key factors that is projected to enhance the growth of this segment in the next few years.

The increasing number of patients who are suffering from tooth related issues is one of the major factors that is projected to enhance the growth of the dental implants market in the coming few years. The rising awareness among consumers is another major factor that is likely to accelerate the overall growth of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the rising popularity of dental tourism is expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the market players throughout the forecast period.

