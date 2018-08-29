Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size, Share, Qualitative Research and Competitive Strategy Analysis till 2025

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, voltage range, and geography. A switchgear or electrical switchgear is a generic term inclusive of all the switching devices allied with power system protection. It also comprises all devices associated with control, metering and regulating of electrical power system. Hence, assembly of such devices in a logical manner forms switchgear. The switchgears are mainly of two types namely oil filled and air/gas insulated.

Gas insulated switchgear (GIS) is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear consisting of components such as circuit-breakers, disconnector switch, earthing switch, current transformer, voltage transformer, power transformer, cable termination and so on. GIS is used where space is inadequate, for example, extensions, in city buildings, on roofs, on offshore platforms, industrial plants and hydro power plants.

Gas insulated switchgear (GIS) system is a very effective form of switchgear power system. The gas insulated switchgears are usually composed of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas filled circuit breakers. Factors responsible for the growth of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market include ever increasing population, rise in electric power consumption, increasing demand, growing adoption of electric equipment, appliances, gadgets, etc. and technological innovations.

In addition, gas insulated switchgear system offers valuable features such as high reliability, availability, high degree of safety, economic efficiency, compact design, long service life and little maintenance requirements considerably fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost as compared to other systems. In addition, SF6 gas pressure must be monitored in each compartment, reduction in the pressure of the SF6 gas in any unit results in flash overs and faults

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market is classified on the basis of product type as high voltage gas insulated switchgear, medium voltage gas insulated switchgear and low voltage gas insulated switchgear. Based on end-user, the global market is bifurcated as oil & gas, utilities, windfarms, mining industry, infrastructure & processing, power generation manufacturing & processing, transmission & distribution and others.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Up to 38 KV

38 KV-72KV

72 KV-150KV

Above 150 KV

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Industry Applications

Power Transmission

Integration to The Grid

Based on geography, the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry. In the Asia Pacific region, China is projected to account a considerable share of the Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry.

