Medical Imaging Equipment Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

The latest market research report published and examine by crystal market research is Medical Imaging Equipment Market-2018 states as an extensive guide to offer the latest industry trends with USD 52 billion by 2025. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Industry Trend Analysis

The global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is expected to be around $52 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the increasing incidence of target diseases (such as cancers and cardiac diseases), growing patient awareness about early diagnosis of diseases, increasing number of accident related severe injuries, and technological innovations in the field of medical imaging. However, growing adoption of refurbished medical imaging systems, dearth of skilled professionals, and high cost of medical imaging systems can hamper the growth of medical imaging equipment market. Conversely, development of low cost diagnostic imaging systems with a wide range of application areas and rising demand for imaging systems in emerging countries will bring in new growth opportunities for the key manufacturers in the market.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players are Mindray Medical International Limited, Esaote SpA, Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (acquired by Canon Inc.), General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, and Hologic, Inc.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global medical imaging equipment market in 2016. Further, it is projected to maintain its leading position in the market throughout the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income of the people.

Market Classification

By Product Type:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

By MRI Field Strength

Low to Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

Very High Field Strength

By MRI Architecture

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems

X-ray Imaging Systems

By Portability

Portable Devices

Stationary Devices

By Technology

Analog Imaging

Digital Imaging

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Low End Slice

Mid End Slice

High End Slice

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

2D Imaging Systems

Doppler Imaging

3D & 4D Imaging Systems

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Mammography Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

SPECT

PET

By Application:

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

A brief discussion about Medical Imaging Equipment Market

A few of the major driving factors propelling the growth of this market industry are increasing prevalence of targeted diseases like cancers and cardiac disorders along with growing patient awareness pertaining to early diagnosis of diseases, technological improvements in medical imaging techniques, and more and more number of severe injuries because of accidents.

Nevertheless, costly medical imaging equipment and the potential risk of side effects linked with the emitted radiations can hinder the growth of this market in the future.

What has now shaped into a global market, in Wisconsin, it has become professors and physicians in the university are trying to come up with ways to improve the medial industry by focussing more in improving this type of technology. They are also thinking of coming up with more ‘3D’ ways of figuring this out.

Some Key Factors of Our Research Report –

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the medical imaging equipment market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

In simple terms, this device was created so that the entire process of what is happening inside the human body and the kind of operations that were performed on it can be shown clearly on the outside as well, that is, with the help of a monitor and other such screenings. Mostly, these are also used for X-ray and other similar things that can basically show these projections. The core component used over here is ‘radiology.’ And this marks as one of the most important part of this type of technology.

