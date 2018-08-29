Mobile Marketing Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile Marketing Market is segmented on the basis of user-type, solution and vertical. By solution segment it includes location based marketing. In location based marketing, location-enabled activities are often directly associated to consumer related behavior. If consumers are looking for a good place to have a drink or searching for a specific product in a retail store, customers rely on their mobile devices as prime sources of information on which they make an increasing number of decisions regarding spending their time and money.

Enterprises which are adopting LBM strategies should take care about security concerns of consumers through strong security measures and safeguard techniques. Invention of latest technology helps users during difficult times, when demonetization stuck the market, the online money transfer companies were still flourishing and came up with more efficient technologies. The technologies such as secured payment gateways, quick response codes and near field communication stickers have made money transferring deals easy for consumers and generated faith in them.

The key trends in mobile marketing market include location based marketing, invention of latest technology that are convenient for users, emergence of innovation ideas that are going to benefit users, proficient use of smartphone to generate money, mobile as a device helps in bridging the gap with real world, consumers are increasing by using multiple channels and devices and security and privacy policies. Location based marketing is a direct marketing technique opted by enterprises, by using location based application to make consumers alert about the offering by nearby business. Location based marketing is used to bridge the gap between online and physical customer acquaintance and benefit by promoting ample of purchase.

Mobile Marketing Market is the collaborating multichannel promotion of products or services for mobile phone, devices, smartphones and networks. Mobile marketing channels are various and include technology, trade shows or billboards.

The mobile marketing market is expected to grow at approximately USD 102 Billion by 2023, at 22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

SAP SE (Germany)

IBM (New York)

AT&T (Texas),

Salesforce (California)

Adobe Systems (California)

Oracle (California)

SAS (North Carolina)

Mobivity Holdings (California)

Salmat (Australia)

Vibes Media (Chicago)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of mobile marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be largest revenue generator in mobile marketing market. North America region is one of the prominent player in mobile marketing market owing to huge investment in mobile advertising.

The market growth in North America region is mainly due to contribution by develop countries in building network connectivity, growing number of mobile users, increasing usage of 3G and 4G network and increasing mobile marketing popularity among enterprises.

Segments:

Mobile Marketing market for segment on the basis of User-type, Solution and Vertical

Mobile Marketing Market by User Type:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Mobile Marketing Market by Solution:

Mobile Web

SmS

Mobile Emails

Location Based Marketing

In-App Messages

Push Notification

QR Codes

Mobile Marketing Market by Vertical:

Retail And E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Others

