Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Technologies Industry KnowHow By 2025

​Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Introduction

There are various pin insertion technologies namely, the press fit technology, through-hole technology and surface mount technology. Each of these technologies have their special advantages. The press fit technology shows good resistance against environmental changes and better stability. Through hole technology or through mounting is a process through which the leads of the component are placed in holes on a printed circuit board. The through hole technology is used for products requiring stronger connections between the layers. This technology is generally used in aerospace and military products which often experience strong collisions, extreme weather conditions and collisions and increasing temperatures. The surface mount technology (SMT) involves a process wherein there is direct mounting of the components on the PCB surface. It was also called as planar mounting. Electronic devices contain hardware which is manufactured with the help of SMT these days. Pin insertion machines are typically used to insert small connectors on printed circuit boards (PCBs). There are methods for pin insertion depending upon the type of the job. Manual semi-automatic and automatic pin insertion methods are used. The automatic pin insertion method is recent and more popular than the manual and semi-automatic methods owing to the dynamic functionality offered and effectively better performance shown. Automatic pin insertion machines find application in different industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, military and defence, industrial machinery, medical equipment and energy industry. The automotive sector and the consumer electronics sector find intense usage of the automatic pin insertion machines. The increasing need for speed sensors, security systems, safety systems is increasing the popularity of automatic pin insertion in these industries.

Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Drivers

The era of modern technology has revolutionised many processes and has brought many structural changes to suit the new concepts which go in line with convenient usability, durability, power efficiency and favourable output. The trend of miniaturization is on the rise, especially in electronic devices which is impacting the global market for automatic pin insertion machines. The increasing need for flexible and cost effective manufacturing of electronic devices, increased demand of precision in techniques for the insertion of connectors on printed circuit boards (PCBs) and the increased adoption of these automated installation machines in the medical field, especially in surgical instruments is driving the growth of the global automatic pin insertion machines market. Moreover, the rise in technologies have spurred new innovations in automotive industry which is lucrative industry for the pin insertion machines market. The rising technological needs in automotive and the consumer electronics industries have contributed to the growth of the global automatic pin insertion machines market. The increased adoption of optoelectronics and components of smaller sizes has compelled the manufacturers of electronic devices to consider investing heavily in automatic pin insertion machines, owing to the feature of convenient placement of pins on the printed circuit boards automatically. Other aspects such as reducing manufacturing costs thereby increasing profits, improvisation of manufacturing processes and eradicating re-work are few advantages that the automatic pin insertion machines offer which has encouraged the adoption of this method thereby contributing to the growth of this market.

Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Restraints

Certain factors that can pull the legs of the global automatic pin insertion machines market are related to the challenges faced by this method. The manufacturing costs are less however, the installation costs of the system is relatively higher as compared to the manual and semi-automatic pin insertion techniques. This cost may also rise if they are used to do jobs where work with very high volumes and complex designs are involved. This generally happens when customization of the system takes place according to the job and design of the components. Other problems such as tips with burrs, pitch problems, sharp cut-offs, uneven tangles and winding and scraping of plating cause coil breakage, increased machine downtime, increased mating forces and inconsistent dimensions and poor reliability of the contact pins which are major restraints of the automatic pin insertion machines market.

Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Regions

North America (US, Mexico and Canada) and Europe have good potential owing to higher technological background and strong technological base. The US and Canada regions are expected to show steady growth and Europe and APAC are more likely to show higher growth potential in the global automatic pin insertion machines market in the coming years.

Automatic Pin Insertion Machines Market: Key Companies

There are several companies that deal with automatic pin insertion machines such as TE Connectivity, Southern Machinery, Spirol International Corporation, Advanced Engineered Systems Inc., Colibri Automation, Autosplice Inc. and Nian Chin Machinery Co. Ltd.

