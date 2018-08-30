Breath Analyzers Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Breath Analyzers Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Breath Analyzers Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Breath Analyzers.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Breath Analyzers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Breath Analyzers Market are Alcovisor, Quest products, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH and MPD, Inc. According to report the global breath analyzers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on breath analyzers market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional breath analyzers market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional breath analyzers market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global breath analyzers market.

Breath analyzers are the medical devices which are used to identify various compounds in the exhaled breath of an individual. These devices are considered as the fundamental tool for the detection of alcohol, drugs, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. There basically three types of breath analyzers available in the market, which includes semiconductor oxide breath analyzers, fuel cell breath analyzers, and spectrophotometer breath analyzers. Among these, semiconductor oxide breath analyzers are low cost and low power consumption models, but also known to be less accurate than fuel cell breathalizers. These devices incorporate an ethanol-specific sensor, however sometimes acetones and other metabolites can act as ethanol and give a false reading. Fuel cell breath analyzers are electrochemical fuel cell breathalizers work by using chemicals to oxidise the alcohol in a breath sample, and using that oxidation process to generate an electric current. More alcohol will create a larger electric current. Spectrophotometry recognizes specific molecules by the way they react to infrared light, and are not as prone to false positives as semiconductor breathalizers. These are large an expensive pieces of equipment, and fuel cell breathalizers are considered just as accurate as long as the conditions are controlled. Breath analyzers can be used by personals as well as by professionals to avoid the drunken individuals from entering in the company premises and other social places.

Increasing alcohol consumption, stringent government regulations to minimize the alcohol and drugs abuse, increasing demand from law enforcement agencies along with other institutions like sports, colleges and offices are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, growing demand for easy diagnostics methods various diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, etc. further propelling this market. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes high cost spectrophotometer breath analyzers, and uncertainty about the accuracy of devices.

Segment Covered

The report on global breath analyzers market covers segments such as, technology and product. On the basis of technology the global breath analyzers market is categorized into molecular testing semiconductor oxide breath analyzers, fuel cell breath analyzers and spectrophotometer breath analyzers. On the basis of product the global breath analyzers market is categorized into equipment law enforcement agencies, enterprises and individuals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global breath analyzers market such as, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Toshiba Medical Systems, Alcovisor, Quest products, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH and MPD, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global breath analyzers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of breath analyzers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the breath analyzers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the breath analyzers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

