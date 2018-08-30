Global Costume Jewelry Market to reach a market size of $39.2 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Costume Jewelry Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Costume Jewelry Market is expected to attain a market size of $39.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The Necklaces & Chains market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The Rings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2022. The Earrings market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% by 2022.

The Retail stores market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Online stores market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% by 2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2022. However, Europe market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% by 2022.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Costume Jewelry have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Buckley Jewellery Ltd., Randa Accessories, Richemont, LVMH, Billig Jewelers, Inc., Baublebar Inc., Giorgio Armani S.P.A, and Avon Products, Inc.

Global Costume Jewelry Segmentation

By Product Types

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Bracelets

Cufflinks & Studs

Others

By Mode of Sale

Retail stores

Online stores

By End User

Men

Women

By Geography

North America Costume Jewelry Market

S. Costume Jewelry Market

Canada Costume Jewelry Market

Mexico Costume Jewelry Market

Rest of North America Costume Jewelry Market

Europe Costume Jewelry Market

Germany Costume Jewelry Market

K. Costume Jewelry Market

France Costume Jewelry Market

Russia Costume Jewelry Market

Spain Costume Jewelry Market

Italy Costume Jewelry Market

Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market

Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market

China Costume Jewelry Market

Japan Costume Jewelry Market

India Costume Jewelry Market

South Korea Costume Jewelry Market

Singapore Costume Jewelry Market

Malaysia Costume Jewelry Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market

LAMEA Costume Jewelry Market

Brazil Costume Jewelry Market

Argentina Costume Jewelry Market

UAE Costume Jewelry Market

Saudi Arabia Costume Jewelry Market

South Africa Costume Jewelry Market

Nigeria Costume Jewelry Market

Rest of LAMEA Costume Jewelry Market

Companies Profiled

Buckley Jewellery Ltd.

Randa Accessories

Richemont

LVMH

Billig Jewelers, Inc.

Baublebar Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.P.A

Avon Products, Inc

