Lead Poisoning Drugs Market is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2025

A type of metal poisoning caused by lead in the body is known as lead poisoning. Lead is a toxic metal and a strong poison. Lead poisoning is a serious condition and can be fatal. Lead is one of the metals naturally found in the earth’s crust. Its usage has led to environmental hazards and human exposure throughout the world. Lead poisoning occurs when it builds up in the body, and occurs over a period of time. Lead poisoning causes severe physical and mental impairment, children being the most vulnerable. Lead is found in various art supplies, gasoline products etc. Some of the signs of lead exposure include abdominal pains, cramps, fatigue, sleep problems, memory problems, anemia etc.

The global lead poisoning drugs market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), it was estimated that lead exposure accounted for 494,500 death in 2015, globally; thus, such high incidence of lead poisoning is expected to drive the growth of the global lead poisoning drugs market during the forecast period. Usage of lead based house paints, leaded gasoline, lead acid motor batteries etc are some of the factors driving the growth of lead poisoning drugs market through 2025. Exposure of children to lead contaminated soil, and swallowing of lead containing objects are some of the factors causing lead poisoning in developing countries which can drive the growth of the global lead poisoning drugs market during the forecast period. However, some factors such as lack of awareness about the signs and symptoms of lead exposure in many regions can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global lead poisoning drugs market can be segmented based on lead poisoning type, drug class, end users, and geographical regions. On the basis of the lead poisoning type, the global lead poisoning drugs market can be classified into severe and mild lead poisoning. On the basis of drug class, the market can be segmented into antidotes and chelating agents. Chelating agents segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of lead poisoning drugs market during the forecast period due to activity of the chelation and removal of the lead through urine. On the basis of end users, the global lead poisoning drugs market is classified into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores.

Geographically, the lead poisoning drugs market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global lead poisoning drugs market during the forecast period. In the U.S, lead was used in paints and many other products; hence, lead is present in old houses as well as in the environment which is one of the factors driving the growth of lead poisoning drugs market in the region. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure etc. is further driving lead poisoning drugs market in North America. The Asia Pacific lead poisoning drugs market is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to exposure to mining, battery recycling etc. Furthermore, rise in healthcare investment, rising awareness about hazardous effects of lead poisoning etc. are driving the growth of lead poisoning drugs market in the Asia Pacific region.

To maintain a significant position in the global lead poisoning drugs market, key players are operating various strategies such as acquisition and mergers, development of new and efficient drugs, geographical expansion, robust research and development etc. The key players operating in the global lead poisoning drugs market are Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited., Avalon Pharma Private Limited, Triveni Chemicals, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

