Angiography Equipment Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

Angiography is a procedure which is mostly carried out in radiology departments of hospitals. It is a type of diagnosing technique, which involves use of X-ray for the determination of health of blood vessels visually, with the help of special dye. Some of the problems that can be investigated through the angiography procedure include atherosclerosis, peripheral arterial disease, pulmonary embolism, brain aneurysm, angina, and others.

The global angiography equipment market

is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer, increasing awareness programs for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and funding from government institutes and organizations, growing geriatric population, and surging demands of angiography systems for minimally invasive surgeries.

On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into angiography systems, vascular closure devices (VCDs), balloons, catheters, guidewires, contrast media, and accessories. Angiography systems hold the largest share in the market. This is attributable to the increasing number of patients with CVDs and cancer, and technological advancements in these products.

The angiography equipment market is classified into coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, onco-angiography, neuro-angiography, and others, on the basis of procedure. Among all, the coronary angiography category dominates the market mainly due to the increasing prevalence of CVDs and surging aging population.

Based on indication, the angiography equipment market is classified into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congestive heart failure, congenital heart disease, and others. On the basis of application, the angiography equipment is used for diagnostics and therapeutics purposes.

Geographically, Europe holds the largest share in the global angiography equipment market, due to the increasing research activities, funding and grants from government and organizations. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cancer and CVDs in the region is driving the growth of angiography equipment market in Europe.

Some of the other key players operating in the angiography equipment industry are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and AngioDynamics Inc.