Arbovirus Diagnostic Tests Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Arboviral disease is an infection caused by a group of viruses spread to human by the bite of insects (infected arthropods) such as ticks and mosquitoes. Examples include Chikungunya, St. Louis encephalitis, yellow fever, California encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis, dengue, Powassan, West Nile, and Zika. Insects that transfer arboviruses to humans include ticks, fleas, mosquitoes, and gnats. Over 130 different types of arboviruses affect humans. The type of virus ranges in severity of diseases from no symptoms to mild flu-like to severe symptoms. Most people infected with arboviruses experience no symptoms or mild symptoms of a headache, slight fever, and/or a skin rash, muscle or joint pain, which resolve with no serious health complications.

Severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of fever, headache, tremors, confusion, seizures, coma, paralysis, or death. Symptoms are generally seen within three to 14 days after a bite from an infected arthropods (insects), but can vary depending on specific infection. Asymptomatic arboviral infections are of two types: neuroinvasive arboviral infection and non-neuroinvasive arboviral infection. Neuroinvasive arboviral infection includes encephalitis, aseptic meningitis, or acute flaccid paralysis. These illnesses are characterized by stiff neck, weakness, acute onset of fever with a headache, myalgia, seizures, or disturbed mental state. In non-neuroinvasive disease, the virus is capable of causing an acute systemic febrile illness. It cannot be transferred from human to human, rather it is transferred from human-to-mosquito-to-human. Arboviral diagnostics helps to detect the transmitted virus by infected arthropods (insects) to humans and to distinguish between an infection and other similar conditions. Arbovirus diagnostics either detect the antibodies produced by the body’s immune system in response to particular arbovirus or virus’s genetic material.

The global arbovirus diagnostic tests market can be segmented based on test type, end-user, and region. In terms of test type, the global market can be classified into culture tests, molecular tests, immunoassays, and others. The molecular tests segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to higher accuracy and ability to diagnose diseases in a short span of time. Based on end-user, the global arbovirus diagnostic tests market can be categorized into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others. Increase in incidence and prevalence of arbovirus and advancement in technology are expected to boost the growth of the market in the next few years. However, the lack of in vitro facilities, inaccurate results from traditional diagnostic tests, and lack of awareness are the factors likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global arbovirus diagnostic tests market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market, followed by Europe. Increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence and prevalence of arbovirus, well-established health care infrastructure, increased research and development expenditure, higher adoption of advanced diagnostic tests, and higher health care spending propel the arbovirus diagnostic tests market in North America and Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by India and China owing to the large patient base, rise in incidence of arbovirus, rapid local transmission of arbovirus across Asia Pacific due to seasonal outbreaks, surge in awareness, increase in government initiatives toward improving health, and developing health care infrastructure. The global arbovirus diagnostic tests market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be driven by rise in investments by the key players in these regions.

Leading players in the global arbovirus diagnostic tests market include Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Hologic, Inc., MedMira Inc., QIAGEN, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

