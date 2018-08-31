Enhanced Designs For Commercial Toilet Cubicle/Lockers in UAE

Leading commercial toilet solution provider Sabt industry LLC has enhanced the architecture and designs of lockers and cubicles for better customer satisfaction in UAE. The elegant design and fine quality architecture brings a mesmerizing effect on the client. WC designs and structures set their importance with mass gathering at different places and events such as games, conferences, shopping centres etc. It may not look much but the luxurious and comfortable WC can raise the appreciation for the place in eyes of a public using the space. The latest notable modification in this industry are further detailed to dig deeper.

Toilet Lockers in UAE :

In case of toilet lockers the creativity remains unrecognised until it is supported with a strong security and durable strength. Thus, all the features are being catered in a compact pack with the customization option according to the space and requirement. Water resistive metal along with the eye soothing colors and key, padlock, smart card, digital locker system the options are appropriate for multiple usability.

The material can withstand all weather condition, temperature, moisture with minimum maintenance. The special structure for physically challenged user is far more convenient. The easy installation, demounting and reinstallation makes it a likable product.

The interiors are made with compact engineering to give enough space for drawers, hangers etc. The options are strong and pocket friendly with delightful experience.

Toilet Cubicles in UAE :

Trending toilet cubicle design released by the company confirms the durability. The company has kept the design and preferences of customer in mind and thus it has released major enhancements to fulfill the requirements of hospitals, clubs, stadiums, museums, schools, hotels etc. The looks and features are luxurious yet affordable. The technology used has made the installation easy and remountable. Material quality has been upgraded with antibacterial, antifungal quoting to perform best in heavy traffic areas.

Top graded powdered Aluminium round, cuboid shaped poles floored with nylon plugs keep the grip strong to support the structure, pilasters. Door mounting standard are kept to maximum potential point to avoid any damage to the structure along with round poles added with noise less joints. Door knobs and latches are designed especially according to the height of users.

About Sabt Industry LLC

For past quarter century the company has catered the quality work. The committed & consistent service has enrolled the permanent customers. The core research team keeps enhancing the products, thus delivering better and better every day. The company has vast range of customized products ranging from sports equipments and flooring solutions to Luxurious WC and Turfs available in different design and quality combinations.

To know more you can visit http://www.binsabtsports.com/