Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis To 2023: Reports And Markets

Nitriding furnaces are used in the process of nitriding metals using ammonia. Gas nitriding is a thermochemical treatment, which hardens the product.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gas Nitriding Furnace in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The non-automotive segment accounted for the major share of the surface hardening market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the rising demand for construction equipment, generators, industrial machinery, and the aerospace industry.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the surface hardening market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the economic conditions are significantly improving in the emerging countries.

The worldwide market for Gas Nitriding Furnace is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Surface Combustion

Bodycote (Nitrex Metal)

Seco/Warwick

Solar Manufacturing

Ipsen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vacuum Gas Nitriding Furnace

Well Type Gas Nitriding Furnace

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace Industry

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gas Nitriding Furnace market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Nitriding Furnace Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gas Nitriding Furnace, with sales, revenue, and price of Gas Nitriding Furnace, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gas Nitriding Furnace, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gas Nitriding Furnace market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Nitriding Furnace sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

