Intravenous System Access Devices Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Intravenous System Access Devices Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Intravenous System Access Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Intravenous System Access Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market are Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Baxter Internationa, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien Plc and Medtronic, Inc. According to report the global intravenous system access devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on intravenous system access devices market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional intravenous system access devices market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional intravenous system access devices market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global intravenous system access devices market.

Intravenous system access devices are small, flexible tubes inserted into arteries or veins, to deliver medication. These devices are used by physicians for treating patient as well as testing blood after withdrawing it via intravenous route. Intravenous system access devices are used for faster delivery of nutrients, fluids and drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics and antipyretics at the site of inflammation i.e. vein. Moreover, these devices are also used for blood transfusion and the correction of electrolyte imbalance. Intravenous access devices include both central and peripheral intravenous catheters.

Global intravenous system market is majorly driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis (TB), increase in number of surgeries across the globe and growing geriatric population. Moreover, tremendous rise in number of surgeries is significantly contributing to the market growth, as surgeries require intravenous access devices for the purpose of medication and anesthetics. Furthermore, technological advancements across the globe is further supporting the growth of intravenous access devices market. However, the major challenge faced by intravenous system access devices market is various complications related to intravenous access devices that are likely to limit the growth of this market. Moreover, growing geriatric population that is highly susceptible to aforementioned diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market for major player and new entrants.

Segment Covered

The report on global intravenous system access devices market covers segments such as, product type, application type, route of administration type and end-users. On the basis of product type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into peripheral catheter and central catheter. On the basis of application type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into medication administration, administration of fluids and nutrients, transfusion of blood products and diagnostic testing. On the basis of route of administration type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into subcutaneous and intravenous. On the basis of end-users the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intravenous system access devices market such as, CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Baxter Internationa, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien Plc and Medtronic, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global intravenous system access devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of intravenous system access devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the intravenous system access devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the intravenous system access devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

