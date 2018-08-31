Thumb Arthritis Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

The Global Thumb Arthritis Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Thumb or carpometacarpal (CMC) joint arthritis is a common type of arthritis affecting the hands. In the patients with thumb arthritis, the cushion-like cartilage inside the CMC joint breaks down, causing the bones to rub against each other. Some of the common symptoms of the disease are inclusive of thumb joint pain, thumb base swelling, besides others. The prevalence of the thumb arthritis is increasing which is the major driver for the market growth. In 2016, according to a study published in the HAND (American Association for Hand Surgery) journal, the prevalence of the thumb CMC osteoarthritis was estimated to be around 8% to 12% in the general population. Moreover, growing geriatric and obese population along with the rising healthcare expenditure is estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization in 2016, approximately more than 1.9 billion adults, were estimated to be overweight, accounting for 650 million obese people. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, the world’s geriatric population is estimated to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. However, the high cost of the surgical therapeutics along with related complications is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. According to a study published in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal in 2016, the cost of therapeutic trapeziectomy with LRTI for a majority of the patients (89%) was estimated to be about around USD 2,576.

Top Players in Thumb Arthritis Market:

The key players in the global thumb arthritis market are inclusive of BioPro (U.S.), McKie Splints (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Carestream Health. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.K), and others.

Market Segmentation of Thumb Arthritis Market:

The global thumb arthritis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into osteoarthritis thumb arthritis, rheumatoid thumb arthritis, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examinations, imaging, fine needle aspiration (FNA), and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into thumb exercise, medication, surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into OCT medications, prescription medications, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into trapeziectomy, osteotomy, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis of Thumb Arthritis Market:

The Americas dominate the global thumb arthritis market. A well-developed healthcare sector, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major drivers for the growth of the global thumb arthritis market.

Europe holds the second largest thumb arthritis market owing to the availability of the funds for research, increasing surgery adoption rates, and growing patient population. According to the Office for National Statistics the geriatric population within the region is expected to grow and reach 20.5% of the total U.K population by 2026 from 18.0% in 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region. Growing geriatric and obese population followed by the developing healthcare sector are boosting the market growth. Within the region, Australia holds a significant ratio of the obese population. However, the presence of the developing economies like India and China are marked by expanding healthcare sector. This is estimated to provide favorable backgrounds for the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa region account for the least market share. This is mainly due to the presence of the poor African economies within the region, which have low per capita income and lack of the medical services. On the other, the Middle East holds the largest market share within the region.

​

