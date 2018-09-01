Residential Portable Air Purifier Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2023

Residential Portable Air Purifier
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Residential Portable Air Purifier
industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic
growth, the past four years, Residential Portable Air Purifier market size to maintain the
average annual growth rate of 6.61% from 137 million $ in 2014 to 166 million $ in 2017,
Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Residential Portable Air Purifier
market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the
Residential Portable Air Purifier will reach 212 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross
profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know
about the competitors better.
This report also covers all the regions and countries of the
world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and
value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,
channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also
cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the
manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact ReportsandMarkets
Definition
Manufacturer Detail
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
Honeywell International
Koninklijke Philips
Panasonic Corporation
SHARP CORPORATION
Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation
Dust collectors
Fume and smoke collectors
Other products
Industry Segmentation
HEPA technology
Electrostatic precipitators
Ionizers and ozone generators
Channel Segmentation
Direct Sales
Distributor
Trend (2018-2022)
Product Type Detail
Downstream Consumer
Cost Structure
Conclusion
Table of Contents
Section 1 Residential Portable Air Purifier Product Definition
Section 2 Global Residential Portable Air Purifier Market Manufacturer Share and Market
Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Residential Portable Air Purifier Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Residential Portable Air Purifier Business Revenue
2.3 Global Residential Portable Air Purifier Market Overview…continue