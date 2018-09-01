sri krishna jewellers in lakme fashion week

Malaika Arora Presents Sri Krishna Jewellers Jewellery in Lakme Fashion week

City’s popular Sri Krishna Jewellers has once again won the accolades across the fashion industry for its exclusively designed jewellery adorned by famous cine actress and fitness diva Mailaka Arora who walked the ramp in Lakme Fashion week winter/fall 2018 at Mumbai. SKJ was the only jeweller who made its presence on the National Dias for this extravagant event.

This piece was chosen for its customized design in rare Tanzanite’s and the intricate craftsmanship to suit her attire in the show.

“This exclusive jewelry piece from Sri Krishna Jewellers seamlessly blends with the pastel colours of my creation and embodies the dreams of the quintessential millennial woman. It perfectly matched with the Lime green Lehanga, which I designed for Malaika. The combination enhanced the looks of the Diva and made the heads turn in the event.” Says designer Anushree Reddy, for whom Malaika walked the ramp at the grand event.

“This rare necklace with triangular and oval tanzanite in white gold surrounded by glittering Diamonds is stunning with its equally striking earrings. This unique design is for the woman of substance who understands that beauty is about standing out” added Akhilesh Agarwal,Manufacturing Director of Sri Krishna Jewellers Banjarahills, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad being the Headquarters, with its expanding outlets in USA, Sri Krishna Jewellers, is known for its quality since 4 decades. It has won “Nandi” Award for its quality exports and “Times Retail Icon” Award for its Design, Quality & Craftsmanship.

