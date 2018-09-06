Global Curcumin Market – – Market scenario, dynamics & trends and size

The Global Curcumin Market growth is anticipated to gain traction due to rising public preferences for herbal and organic skin care products, and rising disposable income in the developing economies.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring chemical compound present in the spice turmeric. Curcumin offers anti-inflammatory properties, and also acts as an antioxidant neutralizing free radicals. Curcumin also assists in boosting the activity of the body’s own antioxidant enzymes. Curcumin offers a wide range of health benefits including improving the function of the endothelium of the heart. Curcumin also helps in prevention of cancer by resulting in several changes on the molecular level. Curcumin has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and assists in treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It also acts as an anti-depressant and improves mood. It finds applications in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industries.

Request For Sample Of This Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/curcumin-market/request-for-free-sample

The growing demand of curcumin from the cosmetics industry is expected to drive the curcumin market. Increasing use of curcumin in various end-use applications such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages has supported the curcumin market growth. There has been an increased awareness among consumers regarding use of herbal and organic skin care products, which in turn has increased the adoption of curcumin.

Additionally, increasing demand of curcumin from the pharmaceutical and medicine sector augments the curcumin market growth. There has been an increased demand of curcumin in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific owing to rising disposable income, and improving living standards. Global players are expanding their business in this region to increase their customer base and improve the geographical outreach.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the global market over forecast period. The increasing demand for curcumin-based dietary supplements is expected to drive the growth of curcumin market in this region. The growing use of curcumin in pharmaceutical also accelerates the adoption. The increasing demand for curcumin-based cosmetics owing to increasing health awareness among consumers has supported the market growth in the region. Other driving factors include high disposable income, and living standards.

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/curcumin-market/