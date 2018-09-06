Juan Antonio Nino Is a Prominent Banker in Panama

Juan Antonio Nino is a Panamanian financial executive who has lot of experience in the banking industry in Panama. He has graduated in Economics in the year 1977 from the national University of Panama and has started his career joining at the executive level in the banking sector. He has worked in many positions in the banking sector and is considered as one of the most talented banking professional in Panama. He has an in-depth knowledge and rich experience in the banking activities who has started as a banking executive and within no time has become a treasurer and reached the top administrative positions in the bank like vice president of many reputed banks. He is an expert at resolving any complex issues who has taken up many responsibilities like documenting and organising financial transactions, evaluating collateral and credit files along with gathering, compiling and filing reports that helps in the decision making process at the higher management level. He is also responsible to ensure that the banking activities are adhering to the state and federal laws of the banking sector from the government. After being a treasurer in the Marine Midland bank he joined the Confederate Bank of Latin America where he involved in the expansion of the bank subsidiaries across Panama. He later joined Banco Uno Panama as a vice president and during his eight year stint with the bank he has opened 20 agencies across the country. He also played a key role during the time of integration of industrial and agriculture banks and has been a part of the livestock development program that has been started by the World Bank.

Though having years of experience and knowledge in the banking and financial sectors his quest for learning has never taken the back seat and hence he has also done many more certification programs from Harvard university and the school of Business Wharton. He also has a passion for social service and you can find him taking part in many social awareness programs and community services organised by different non-government organisations. He is also an active member in the Lions Club and has been traveling across the world to serve in times of calamities. He is also very much active on many social media platforms and one can actually inspire looking at his profile and achievements both in professional and personal life. He is a dedicated banking executive and at the same time an active social worker to serve the society.

