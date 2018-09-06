Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018 finalists bring a smile to Smile Foundation

Present cheques totaling Rs.12 lakhs for educating the girl child

September 2018: In a noble gesture, finalists of the Vinay Aranha presents “Mrs India – Empress of the Nation 2018 gifted a contribution of Rs.12 lakhs to Smile Foundation, for educating the girl child, at a special event held on 30th August 2018, at The Westin. The cheques were handed over to Ms. Manisha Singh, National Manager, Smile Foundation, by Anjana & Karl Mascarenhas, Directors, DIVA Pageants, Vinay Aranha & Moushmi Sanas Zaveri.

“What started as an initiative a month ago to support the education of 86 girl children for one year, has culminated into a collection of Rs.12 lakhs, which will support 250 girls for a year”, beams Anjana Mascarenhas.

“We should not just educate the girl child, but educate society, to empower women. We have to change the mindsets of the people”, smiles Manisha Singh, who was grateful to the finalists for their generous contributions.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vinay Aranha said, “I feel honoured to be a part of this initiative. Education is the most important part of the next generations well being. It makes them civilised citizens and helps them grow as individuals. This initiative will help children and also be a drop in the ocean of uplifting our society. Empowering women and educating children is the only way we can be better global citizens”.

While finalist Ritu Sharma single-handedly collected the highest amount of Rs.2 lakhs, Kanika Srivastav was second with a collection of Rs.1.30 lakhs.

The event also saw the unveiling of the prestigious crowns, that the Mrs India – Empress of the Nation, and the runners up will take home. Crowns will also be presented to the Queens of North, South, East & West.

The evening saw several finalists, guests and past pageant winners grace the event – Khushboo Karva (Mrs Universe Arab Asia designate), Shreya Tupe (Mrs. Maharashtra 2017), Anjali Verma (Mrs India International), Ishana Ghole (Miss United Nation – 1st Runner Up), Farah Anwar (Mrs United Nation – 1st Runner Up), to name some.

The finale of this prestigious pageant, will be held on 9th Sept 2018 at The HYATT Pune, where 34 finalists will be vying for the coveted crown.