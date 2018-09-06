Reasons to Visit an Orthodontist at Park Orthodontics

Many people wonder if they could benefit from orthodontic care and treatment, but ultimately don’t book an appointment with the orthodontist because they fail to understand that orthodontics is not only about aesthetics. It isn’t just vanity, it is about oral health too.

[GLASGOW, 06/09/2018] — At Park Orthodontics, each orthodontist is highly trained and has years of experience in various teeth straightening techniques. A Park Orthodontics orthodontist will explain the many benefits of having teeth straightening treatment and the advantages of seeing an orthodontist.

Self-esteem can be a powerful motivator

Many people refuse to smile because their teeth are not properly aligned or because they have gaps in their smile. A Park Orthodontics orthodontist can help resolve that efficiently with the help of discreet teeth straightening treatment such as Invisalign or Six Month Smiles. A smile can truly make or break a person’s self-esteem and a Park Orthodontics orthodontist understands just how important this is.

All kinds of bite issues

Bite problems are a common reason for people to visit the orthodontist at Park Orthodontics. If a person is dealing with issues such as an overbite, crossbite, underbite or open bite, then an orthodontist at Park Orthodontics is the right person to seek help from.

Better oral health

Most people who think about orthodontics, do not necessarily think of better oral health. However, a crooked and gapped smile is more prone to decay, gum disease and even tooth loss. Orthodontic treatment with the help of an orthodontist at Park Orthodontics can boost a patient’s oral health and reduce the risk of cavities and gum disease.

When is it the right time to see an orthodontist at Park Orthodontics?

It is never too late to see an orthodontist at Park Orthodontics. Ideally, children around 7 years old should see the orthodontist at Park Orthodontics for a teeth straightening assessment. However, adults are welcome to have their teeth examined by an orthodontist at Park Orthodontics. Adults who are reluctant to wear traditional braces can find a wide selection of discreet orthodontic treatments at Park Orthodontics, which have been designed to satisfy the needs of image-conscious adults.