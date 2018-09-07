Carotid Artery Disease Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts by Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2023

The “Global Carotid Artery Disease Market Research Report 2018” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies. This report provides an in-depth insight covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Market Highlights:

The global carotid artery disease market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. The carotid artery disease is a condition in which plaques are developed in arteries that supply blood to the brain which further leads to stroke. The plaque may be composed of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other blood constituents. The disease is caused due to smoking, high levels of certain fats and cholesterol in the blood, high blood pressure, diabetes or insulin resistance, lack of physical activity, and aging. The carotid artery disease market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rise in cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, more than 37.8 million adults smoke cigarettes in the US. Other key factors such as rising blood fat levels among the population, increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing obesity, growing number of high blood pressure patients, and sedentary lifestyle are contributing towards the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high cost of diagnostics and surgeries, huge initial investments, and associated risks of cardiovascular drugs and surgeries are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Premium Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6301

Top Players in Carotid Artery Disease Market:

Cordis Corporation (US), Medtronic (US), Silk Road Medical Inc. (US), InspireMD Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US) and W.L. Gore & Associates (US) and Abbott Vascular, Inc. (US), and others.

Market Segmentation of Carotid Artery Disease Market:

The global carotid artery disease market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. The diagnosis category includes physical exam, computed tomography angiography, carotid angiography, magnetic resonance angiography, and carotid ultrasound. The treatment segment is further segmented into medications and surgical procedures. The medications category includes aspirin, clopidogrel, and others. Surgical procedures are categorized into carotid endarterectomy, carotid artery angioplasty, and carotid artery stenting. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies, and others.

On the basis of region, the global carotid artery disease market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Intended Audience:

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Government and private laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Medical research laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Regional Analysis of Carotid Artery Disease Market:

The carotid artery disease market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of stroke. According to the facts and statistics about the stroke of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, each year 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. Other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing geriatric population within the population drive the market growth in this region.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global carotid artery disease market owing to increasing research and funds for stroke as the prevalence of stroke is increasing in the European region. For instance, the European Stroke Organization (ESO) supports/endeavors programmes to reduce the burden of stroke. It promotes the Horizon 2020 Projects, the largest EU Research, and Innovation programme, which will benefit the stroke community. Such extensive research activities influence the growth of this market in this region.

Increasing prevalence of high blood pressure within this region also drives the market growth in this region. According to the European Society of Hypertension and the European Society of Cardiology, 30 to 45% people in Europe suffer from hypertension. Thus, increasing prevalence of hypertension in this region influences the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global carotid artery disease market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising geriatric population. The Asian Development Bank projected that Asia’s geriatric population is expected to reach 923 million by 2050. This provides a favorable background for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global carotid artery disease market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to the high incidence of cardiovascular disease, government support, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the Middle East. Other growth factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol within the region contribute to the market growth.

Need More Information Ask to our experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6301

Major Points form TOC for Carotid Artery Disease Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Carotid Artery Disease Market, By Diagnosis

Chapter 7. Global Carotid Artery Disease Market, By Treatment

Chapter 8 Global Carotid Artery Disease Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global Carotid Artery Disease Market, By Region

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 13. Appendix

TOC Continued….!

Get Amazing Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6301

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com