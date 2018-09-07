Dental CPD by Wisbora Conferences

Wisbora Conferences in Watford is a leading provider of dental CPD (Continuing Professional Development) courses for the entire dental team. Learning with Wisbora Conferences is made possible through a variety of evidence-based dental CPD seminars.

[NORTHWOOD, 07/09/2018] — Wisbora Conferences offers a wide range of dental CPD courses which are highly relevant to both specialised and general dentists, who wish to develop effective leadership and management skills, learn more about NHS rules and regulations, prepare for CQC inspections, master dental accounting and improve their overall private potential.

Dental CPD courses by Wisbora Conferences are interactive and can be tailored to fit a dentist’s individual needs. New and updated topics are added every year and mentoring is done on a one-to-one basis. Dentists who wish to train just themselves or their entire team with dental CPD courses by Wisbora Conferences are welcome to browse the company’s website in order to find out more information about their dental CPD courses.

Are suggestions for new topics accepted?

Attendees who do not see any dental CPD courses that are of interest to them can contact Wisbora Conferences with their suggestions. By getting in touch with Wisbora Conferences via email or by suggesting a dental CPD topic via the feedback forms at the end of the conference, Wisbora Conferences can then do their best to take these recommendations under serious consideration and if appropriate cover the dental CPD topic at the future events.

How many dental CPD hours should dentists complete within a 5-year cycle?

There is a requirement for dentists to do a minimum of 10 hours of dental CPD for every 2 successive CPD years. Dentists should complete 100 hours in total over a 5-year period, dental therapists should complete 75 hours and dental nurses 50 hours in order to obtain their dental CPD certificates. Wisbora Conferences can help all of these dental professionals build up their CPD hours with their dental CPD events.

Building a stronger presence in the dental world

By undertaking dental CPD training with Wisbora Conferences, dental professionals will gain a greater knowledge of the field. Not only will they learn about new techniques, developments, practices and procedures, but they will also improve their ability to deliver high quality patient care.