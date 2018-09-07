Digital Process Automation Market Size to reach $14.0 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Digital Process Automation Market size is expected to reach $14.0 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Solution Market Size by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The Sales Process Automation market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Market by Business Function in 2017. The Supply Chain Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Claims Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The Manufacturing market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Market Size by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Transportation & Logistics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Open Text Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Nintex Global Limited, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.
Global Digital Process Automation Market Size Segmentation
By Component Type
Solution
Services
Professional
Managed
By Business Function
Sales Process Automation
Marketing Automation
Supply Chain Automation
Claims Automation
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare
BFSI
Transportation & Logistics
Energy & Utilities
Telecom & IT
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Open Text Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
Software AG
Nintex Global Limited
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
