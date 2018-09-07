Global Petrochemicals Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 1,203.2 Billion in 2026

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research the petrochemicals market is anticipated to reach over USD 1,203.2 billion by 2026. In 2017, the ethylene segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant growth in industries such as healthcare, automobile, construction, food and beverages, along with government initiatives and funding is expected to support the growth of this market. Other driving factors include abundance of raw materials in Middle East and favorable regulatory policies in Asia-Pacific. However, increasing environmental concerns, growing demand for bio-based chemicals, and price volatility of crude oil and natural gas are expected to restrict the growth of the market. Increasing demand from developing nations, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Petrochemicals are used in a wide range of applications in medical and healthcare sector. Phenol and Cumene are used for creation of a substance used for manufacturing of penicillin and aspirin. Petrochemical resins are used in drug purification, drug manufacturing for treatment of AIDS, cancer, and arthritis, development of artificial skin and limbs, and manufacturing of medical equipment such as bottles, and disposable syringes among others. In the food industry petrochemicals are used in manufacturing of food preservatives, chocolates and candies, and food coloring among others.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high economic growth in the region, growth in automotive and construction industries, and rising standards of living are expected to drive the market growth. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, increasing applications of petrochemicals, and competitive manufacturing costs are further expected to support market growth. Rapid urbanization, and rising shale gas explorations in the region are expected to further provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

