Las Vegas Road Crash Report Infographic

Las Vegas, NV, 7 September 2018 — Las Vegas is notorious for having some of the largest intersections in Nevada, which are unfortunately one of the most common locations for serious traffic accidents. Naqvi Injury Law have published a comprehensive infographic revealing the Las Vegas road crash statistics. Read more about the Las Vegas auto accidents shocking statistics and find out what to do if injured in a Las Vegas auto accident.

The infographic highlights the intersections where people are at the highest risk of injury or accident in Las Vegas. It is reported that between 2011 and 2015, 517 people lost their lives and a staggering 1,657 were seriously injured in lane departure crashes on Nevada roadways.

Next, check out some of the most common causes of intersection accidents in Las Vegas. The infographic informs that a new survey found that the majority of drivers say distracted driving is a growing problem. Nearly 9 out of 10 drivers surveyed said that distracted driving (88%) is on the rise, ranking the action higher than other risky road behaviours such as aggressive driving, drugged driving or drunk driving.

About Naqvi Injury Law: Farhan Naqvi has well over a decade of experience representing injured clients. Prior to that, he worked as an insurance defense lawyer, so he understands how the other side thinks. Farhan was voted Top Lawyer by both Vegas INC and Desert Companion magazines. He has successfully handled more than 4000 cases and has never lost a jury trial. Many of Farhan’s cases actually come from other lawyers who rely on his expertise. Farhan has published articles in the area of personal injury law and he frequently lectures on the topic. He currently holds the highest possible rating by both Martindale-Hubbell (“AV”) and Avvo (10.0 – Superb).

