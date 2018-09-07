Plastic Stabilizer Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues By 2025

The global plastic stabilizer market can be segmented based on stabilizer type, plastic type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of stabilizer type, the plastic stabilizer market can be divided into thermal stabilizer, antioxidants, light absorber, fire retardants, and microbial stabilizers. The fire retardants segment can be further bifurcated into additive type and reactive type. In terms of plastic material, the plastic stabilizer market can be classified into thermoplastic, thermosetting, and elastomers. Based on end-use industry, the plastic stabilizer market can be segregated into automotive, building & construction, packaging, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. In terms of region, the plastic stabilizer market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rise in demand for plastic products in different applications is expected to boost the plastic stabilizer market during the forecast period. Demand for thermal or heat stabilizers is increasing in order to inhibit deterioration of heat prone plastic polymers. Plastic stabilizers include metal oxides and organometallics. Thermal Plastic Stabilizer Market are primarily required for PVC thermoplastics. Demand for antioxidants is rising for all types of plastics as they are susceptible to the oxygen and ozone attack in the environment. Secondary aromatic amines, hydroxyquinolines, phenols, and aryl phosphites are employed as antioxidant stabilizers. Ultraviolet absorbers or light stabilizers absorb ultraviolet light by preventing photo oxidative destruction of plastic. Demand for light stabilizers is rising in the automotive and building & construction industries where plastic parts are exposed to sunlight. Demand for fire retardant stabilizers is higher for polyester, urethane, and PVC plastics. These stabilizers are employed in automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Microbial stabilizers are employed to prevent plastic from fungi and bacteria attack. Demand for stabilizers is expected to increase in the consumer goods industry. The heat stabilizer segment is expected to hold prominent share of the plastic stabilizer market in the near future. The heat stabilizer segment is estimated to expand owing to the rise in applications in plastics utilized in pipes & tanks. Increase in demand for plastics in automotive and packaging industries is projected to boost the plastic stabilizer market in the next few years. However, implementation of stringent regulations on environmentally hazardous compounds such as lead is likely to hamper the plastic stabilizer market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the plastic stabilizer market include Clariant, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Baerlocher GmbH, and LANXESS Corporation.