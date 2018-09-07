Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition where the women of reproductive age suffer from hormonal disorders. This is due to an increase in levels of male hormones in the body which leads to an irregular menstrual cycle. Women experience symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycle, increase in facial hair growth, acne, thinning hair or hair loss on the scalp, weight gain, darkening of skin and others. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is caused due to high levels of androgens, excess insulin, low-grade inflammation, cysts in the ovaries, and genetic disorders.

The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 5 million women of reproductive age suffer from the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome.

Other key factors such as the growing obesity among women, rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing hormonal disorders in women, change in sedentary lifestyle, socioeconomic factors, growing consumption of unhealthy diet, and others are contributing towards the growth of the market. Diabetes is another risk factor that leads to the development of the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome. Such factors contribute to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome among women.

However, factors such as side effects associated with drugs such as weight gain, cardiovascular risks, increase insulin resistance, abnormal glucose tolerance, and thromboembolic events are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market:

Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott, Biocinese, Catalysis, S.L., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Eugonia, EffRx, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, and Shire Plc.

Market Segmentation of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market:

The global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market, by diagnosis, is categorized into the pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, and blood tests. Blood tests are further sub-segmented into hormone levels, glucose tolerance and cholesterol and triglyceride levels. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into oral contraceptives, antiandrogens, insulin-sensitizing agents, antidepressant, anti-obesity, and surgery. The surgery category includes ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers, and others.

On the basis of region, the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market:

The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market is dominated by North America owing to the rising obesity. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), 60% of women were obese or overweight in 2013. Other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing technological advancements, and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries drive the market growth in this region.

It is estimated that Europe was the second largest in the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and increasing research activities in the health industry in this region. According to the German Federal Ministry of Health in 2014 and 2015, 7.0% of women of age 18 and more suffered from diabetes in Germany. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diabetes in this region influences the growth of this market in this region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes in women, changing lifestyle, and growing obesity within the female population. This provides favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome syndrome market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing private sector in the healthcare domain, and insurance coverage in the Middle East.

