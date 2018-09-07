Technology trends in 5G chipset to 2025 illuminated by new report.



Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global 5G chipset Market”. Global 5G chipset Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025.



Global 5G chipset Market valued approximately USD 0.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the 5G chipset market are demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption. Moreover, increasing M2M/IoT connections and increasing demand for mobile data services are propelling the market growth.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By IC Type:



 RFIC



 ASIC



 Celluar IC



 mmWave IC

By Operational frequency:



 sub 6 GHz



 Between 26 & 39 GHz



 Above 39 GHz

By Product:



 Devices



 CPE



 Network infrastructure equipment



By End user industry:



 Healthcare



 Retail



 Building automation



 Consumer electronics

By Regions:



 North America



o U.S.



o Canada



 Europe



o UK



o Germany



 Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



 Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico



 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015



Base year – 2016



Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market qualcomm technologies, Intel, nokia, Samsung electronics, Xilinx, IBM, Qorvo, Infineon technologies, anokiwave, broadcome, analog devices, cavium. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global 5G chipset Market in Market Study:



 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors



 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises



 Venture capitalists



 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)



 Third-party knowledge providers



 Investment bankers



 Investors



