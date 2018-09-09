Cold Pressed Juice market grow at 7.2% CAGR by 2026: Research Study

Today customers mainly prefer convenient, safer, refreshing and healthy beverages relatively more that are free of artificial ingredients, calories and caffeine. In addition, surge in demand for green beverages will further witness a surge in the coming years. Moreover, manufacturers operating in the global cold pressed juice market are offering flavors such as green juice with cucumber, coconut water, splash pineapples and leafy greens. The global cold pressed juice market is expected to witness a growth of 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period, 2016-2026.

Market Dynamics

Use of vegetables and mixed fruits in cold pressed juice will witnesses surge in demand due to growing awareness regarding various benefits for health on consuming such juices. In addition, manufacturing process of cold pressed juice includes application of hydraulic press, due to which nutrients remain preserved. Such factors are further propelling demand for the cold pressed juice market significantly. Moreover, due to growing concerns and awareness regarding health will fuel demand for the cold pressed juice market in the span of next nine years. Additionally, surge in demand for juice made from range of super fruits including Blueberry, Acai, Black Currant, Pomegranate, Baobab, Maqui Berry, Black Currant, Goji and Cranberry is further likely to contribute towards growth of the global cold pressed juice market over the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis

Retail stores are likely to retain dominance and represent the largest distribution channel for cold pressed juice market over the coming years. Mixed fruits & vegetables among various types of produce will witness relatively more preference by consumers globally. Organic among various types of produce will witness relatively more demand as compared to the production of conventional juice in the span of next nine years. Moreover, combined nutrition availed from a mix of vegetables and fruits treads along the health trends globally that impact the choice of consumers globally in the coming years. Such factors are likely to contribute towards growth of the global cold pressed juice market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America among various regions will account for US$ 311 million by the end of 2024. In addition, the cold pressed juice market in Europe will witness an upsurge in demand over the coming years. The cold pressed juice market will witness a growth of 7% CAGR in the span of next seven years. Whereas, MEA and Latin America will collectively witness modest revenue growth in the coming year. APAC’s revenue contribution is likely to witness slight decline in the span of next seven years.

Leading Players

Leading players operating in the global cold pressed juice market include Evolution Fresh, Inc., Liquiteria LLC., Hain Blueprint, Inc., Juice Generation and Juice Press. Presha Food (Australia), Juice Warrior (UK), Suja Life LLC (US) and RAW Pressery (India).

