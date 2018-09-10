Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market 2018-2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Demand And Forecast Report

10 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Telecom.

China Mobile Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation

Softbank Group Corp.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telefonica S.A.

America Movil

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Less than 50 Mbps

50 to 100 Mbps

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

1 Gbps to 10 Gbps

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet TV

VoIP

Interactive Gaming

VPN on Broadband

Virtual Private LAN Service

Remote Education

Smart Home Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.