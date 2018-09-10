Global Medical Electrodes Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Medical Electrodes Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Medical Electrodes Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Medical Electrodes.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Electrodes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Electrodes Market are Compumedics Limited, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Ambu A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated and Leonhard Lang GmbH. According to report the global medical electrodes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical electrodes are devices that transfer the energy of ionic currents into electrical current in the body. It can be amplified and has proved to be useful in diagnosing various diseases. Medical electrodes are non-surgical and include a metal, lead, and electrode conducting plate. Patients suffering from various diseases such as neurology and cardiology related problems requires continuous monitoring, medical electrodes are used with monitoring systems to provide a diagnosis and continuous monitoring of such patients. It is useful for the identification of ocular, muscular disorders, cardiac and nervous disorders and thus has gained increased demand, owing to their extensive use. Medical electrode works in a group with the electrical contact between the device and monitoring system that is used to monitor the activities of the patient. Diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, body ache, sinusitis, Parkinson’s disease and other health conditions are treated with the help of medical electrodes devices. It is also useful in the fields of general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, fetal monitoring, and cardiovascular surgery and so on.

Growing use of medical electrodes in the diagnosis of neurophysiological and cardiological disorders is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growth in aged population results into the growth of various diseases which creates a need for early diagnosis and can be achieved with the use of medical electrodes which plays an essential part in valuable diagnosis and continuous monitoring, which in turn, to boost the medical electrodes market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives towards improving the healthcare infrastructure along with the efforts taken by private organizations to modernize its healthcare infrastructure are also fuelling the market growth. On the contrary, issues related to biocompatibility with medical electrodes may hamper the growth of the market.

In terms of geographies, North America is anticipated to be the lucreative market for Medical Electrodes followed by Europe. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in this market. In North America region factors such as growing demand for technologically medical devices high frequency of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, growing consciousness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis and increasing adoption of non-surgical diagnostic electrodes are driving the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the improvement healthcare industry are boosting the growth in Europe region. Further, Asia Pacific region is driven by growing healthcare facilities with a large involvement of private sector companies, would help in the expansion of the market.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical electrodes market covers segments such as, product types and end-users. On the basis of product types the global medical electrodes market is categorized into dry electrodes, wet electrodes and needle electrodes. On the basis of end-users the global medical electrodes market is categorized into

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical electrodes market such as, General Healthcare, 3M, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Compumedics Limited, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Ambu A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated and Leonhard Lang GmbH.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical electrodes market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical electrodes market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical electrodes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical electrodes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

