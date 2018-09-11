IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market 2017 to 2023 : Growth, Industry Share And Analysis Report

11 September 2018: IoT platforms for healthcare implement use of the digital economy. IoT for Telemedicine depends on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors to manage sensor connectivity.

Healthcare stakeholders include payers, manufacturers, providers and physicians. Telemedicine IoT platforms provide the technology that implement a framework for transition from disjointed care to coordinated care.

“Remote healthcare grew 44% in 2016. The Intel Health Application Platform helps enable innovation for greater adoption and effectiveness of secure remote patient care solutions. By offering a platform that supports gathering medical data at the edge of the network, devices are enabled that gather and distribute personal medical data securely to any cloud.”

IoT telemedicine platforms growth is brought by the combination the ability to lower the cost of medical care delivery while improving the quality of care dramatically. The IoT telemedicine platforms value goes beyond traditional medical monitoring bringing to the fore, the value of exercise.

IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market forecast indicates that markets at $1.2 billion in 2016 are expected to reach $9.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Intel

IBM

Philips

Alibaba

Softbank

Apple

Google

Samsung

Market Participants

AMC Health

AMD Global

American Telehealth Association

American Well Systems

AT&T

Doctor on Demand

GlobalMed

Google Chromecast

Hewlett HP IoT

iHealth Labs

Intel IoT Telemedicine Platforms

Microsoft IoT

Olea Kiosks

PTC

SAP

Sensogram Technologies

Symantec / Norton Core Router

Vivify Health

Companies Mentioned