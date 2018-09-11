Smart Education and Learning Market Attractiveness, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The upcoming revolution in education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods. The implementation of information technology is driving the smart education and learning market. Educational institutes are adopting advanced teaching methods and tools which includes white boards, projectors and smart notebooks. Implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and provide with a clearer view about what to learn. Coordination between hardware provider, software innovator and education material provider is making learning easy for students.

The key drivers of smart education and learning market is interactive displays hardware market and active learning. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and professional expertise with technology and towards digital learning are anticipated to drive the smart education and learning market.

The smart education and learning market is segmented on the basis of software, hardware, service, application and deployment and organization size. The software segmentation includes learning management system, learning content management system and adaptive learning platform and assessment services. The LMS is the software that powers eLearning, and in its most common form it consists of two separate parts. In the first part, a server component performs the core functionality, such as creating, managing and delivering courses, authenticating users, serving data and notifications. The second part is the user interface that runs inside the browser as a web (like Gmail or Facebook), that is used by administrators, instructors and students.

The Smart Education and Learning market is expected to grow at approximately USD 952 Billion by 2023, at 26% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Smart Education And Learning Market are – Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Blackboard (U.S.), Educomp (India), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), NIIT Limited (India), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart education and learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for high-tech education is driving the market. North America to dominate the smart education and learning market. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of smart education and learning techniques in developing countries.

Industry Segments

The smart education and learning market is divided on the basis of software, hardware, service, application, deployment and organization size. By software, the market is segmented into learning management system (LMS), learning content management system, adaptive learning platform, assessment services and others. By hardware, interactive white boards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, and student response systems. By service into managed services, professional services. By application, government enterprise/business education, NGOs and association, professional services, healthcare, smart education. By deployment, cloud and on-premise and lastly by organization size, large organization, small and medium organizations.

Smart media multi-touch tables are functional and interactive working tools enable effective and integrated communication with customers and users. The optimal solutions of this market are noticeable in work-group situations, design studios, in the medical-scientific field, in museums, art galleries, exhibitions and trade fairs.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Educational Institutes

