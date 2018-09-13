Food India by SIAL’: The Most Comprehensive Show for Food & Beverages Sector is Set to Begin at New Delhi

Food India by SIAL- Comexposium & Inter Ads Exhibitions’ most comprehensive B2B show for the food and beverage industry, is all set to begin from September 16th to September 18th, 2018 at Hall No. 12 & 12A of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

The Exhibition is powered by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India and shall be inaugurated by Honourable Minister, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, at 12:00 pm on 16th September at Pragati Maidan.

Backed by SIAL, world’s number one network of food innovation, ‘Food India by SIAL’ shall offer the industry an opportunity to source high quality local and foreign ingredients, network with industry professionals from across the globe , learn the latest industry trends, innovations, and broaden their business potential. Besides showcasing the latest product innovations from across the global marketplace, SIAL also plays an important role in establishing market trends and promises to be an inspirational meeting place for the entire F&B industry in 7countries it is already being organised in.

The 1st Edition of ‘Food India by SIAL’ will have over 150 Exhibitors from India and countries like Switzerland, France, UK, Russia, China, Indonesia, besides country pavilions from Italy, Turkey & Korea.

Britannia, Future Group, Amul, Adani, Mother Dairy, Veeba, MDH, Patanjali, Wingreens, LT Foods, Tops etc. are some of the well known Indian brands participating in the 3 day exhibition.

Some highlights of the B2B Show include:

· Live food cooking zone.

· Conferences by- Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) , Purchasing Professionals Forum India (PPFI), Forum of Indian Food Importers( FIFI) and Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME)

· Hosted Buyer Program – 35 International Buyers from SIAL Network, around 65 buyers from FIFI, 80-100 Purchase Managers from PPFI, 450 to 500 chefs of all levels from ICF and around 100 restaurant members from NRAI shall be present.

Expressing optimism at the inaugural edition of Foodindia by SIAL, Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network, General Director said “Undoubtedly, India will offer the most fascinating developments in the food industry for the next coming years not only because of a booming demography, but the rapid growth of the Middle class will drive the fast development of the regional and worldwide food exchange. In this fantastic environment and thanks to the SIAL network, we all can be part of this great story, full of challenges and successes. FOOD INDIA by SIAL offers the best platform in India in term of business opportunities and inspiration. FOOD INDIA by SIAL in New Delhi is a new food hub to penetrate the region with over 150 exhibitors from 10 countries and over 5,000 professional buyers expected. Follow us and let’s be inspired by SIAL !”

The exhibition is supported by MSME, Govt of India, Tea Board of India and industry associations like Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) , Purchasing Professionals Forum India (PPFI), Forum of Indian Food Importers( FIFI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) and All India Rice Exporters’ Association (AIREA).

Rajan Sharma, MD, Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. said “It is our pleasure and pride to bring SIAL to India for the first time as Food India by SIAL. We are all set to welcome our more than 150 exhibitors who will showcase their Food and beverage products and equipments to the professionals of food sector from all over the world. I would like to thank Honourable Minister Sm. Harsimrat Kaur Badal for extending her full support to the show and making Food India by SIAL, powered by MOFPI (Ministry of Food & Processing Industries)a reality. Let’s celebrate the upcoming food revolutions with local and international flavours.”