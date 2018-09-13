Leading marketing communications firm Proact announces foray into US

Proact Brandcomm, a marketing and communications consulting firm has announced its entry in United States of America with presence in Boston city in the state of Massachusetts. It recently entered its 6th year of operations. Speaking to media about its expansion plans, Ritu Kant Ojha said, we are ecstatic, emotional and nervous all at the same time. It is being possible only through the love and trust of our clients which helped us sustain and grow in a tough market.

Proact has clients across technology, financial services, infrastructure and lifestyle. It has worked with financial services giant Aditya Birla Capital, India’s leading asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, some of the leading FinTech startups like BigDecisions-a NewsCorp owned brand, Asia’s largest healthcare focussed private equity firm, Quadria Capital, Finance Buddha and Lenddo, technology firms like Dreamorbit and Leadsquared, and launched and managed prestigious Smart Cities Council in India among several other marquee names.

“Foray into a more matured market like America was the next logical step for us. The discussions with some of our prospective clients based in New York and Boston have been quite exciting. It also allows us to monetise our market research, marketing communications, branded content and image consulting capabilities. A separate entity in US is being formed with the same brand name. Our presence in US will give massive edge to our clients in India and vice-versa as we can now bring-in cost efficiency,” said Ojha.

A former business journalist and columnist, Ojha has worked with CNBC TV18, Bloomberg TV, The Indian Express and StarNews (now ABP News) for over 12 years before becoming an entrepreneur. The entrepreneurial journey was not easy, he says. It all started with one client and single employee and for next 12 months we had no other client. The second client came along only in the 13th month and third client in the 18th month. It was a tough time. However, as the word spread about our services, referrals started coming-in and by the end of 24 months we had 15 clients, and had crossed 25 clients with revenues of rupees one crore, by 3rd year.

Proact runs a vernacular media platform wenus.in focussed on women and wahlife.in a healthcare focussed blog along with a content production arm, ChaturMonkey. “In-house capabilities to offer content, marketing solutions and public relations has allowed us to offer premium services under one umbrella at an affordable cost. This also has allowed us to consult our clients beyond media relations,” said Ojha.

Rajiv Jamkhedkar, former MD & CEO of AEGON Religare Life Insurance & co-founder of Serengeti Ventures wishing good luck said, “Proact team has been working closely with us for the last 3 years. Instead of just mundane press releases, quotes and bytes in media, they engaged with us on a business consulting level. Connecting the dots across marketing, public relations and content is not an easy task and entails tons of hard work in understanding a client’s business. That in fact separates Ritu Kant’s team from others. Their team is a delight to work with. We at Serengeti Ventures wish Proact many more milestones”.

One of the strategic partners of Proact, Philippe Racine, a serial tech entrepreneur and Founder of Montreal based AI powered marketing intelligence firm Texteur said, “Proact has been our trusted partner in India. I am thrilled to know they will have operations in US. We would extend all support to their local team.”

Congratulating Proact Brandcomm over the expansion, Sunil Thakur, MD, Quadria Capital – Asia’s leading healthcare focussed private equity fund said, “healthcare industry is diverse, complex and in most markets highly specialised. The best part about Proact team is its willingness to get into the details and ability to understand the intricacies of the sector. Ritu Kant is meticulous in his approach and walks that extra mile to deliver beyond expectations. This tenet will help his team do very well in a market like US.”

Managing different vendors is a major issue for most corporate communications and marketing teams. Proact has built business around solving this issue by offering vernacular content, public relations, video production and digital marketing under single umbrella.

“Ritu Kant brings-in fresh perspective on marketing and is quite abreast with what is happening in Finance & Technology. Completely trustworthy and cool headed, he is a pleasure to work with as a consultant. He will do very well in a market like US,” Parth Pande, ex-Citibanker and co-founder & CEO of Finance Buddha said on the announcement.

Ojha produced and directed two short films on personal finance which crossed 5 lakh views across social media. A web-series “Zindagi-Disrupt” is due for release in early 2019.

“In the last 10 years that I have known Ritu Kant, first as financial journalist and then leading a marketing communications firm, he came across as a fun-guy who is honest, well-networked and very sincere towards his work. He has been working with me for the last 2 years over growth consulting and marketing and the energy he brings to the table is envious. In a short span, he has created a long list of happy clients who are his brand ambassadors now. US is a great market to be in for phase 2 of Proact,” said one of India’s leading equity market expert, Ambareesh Baliga.