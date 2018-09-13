NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) Offers Superior Aerospace Consultant Services to Aerospace Companies, SMEs and Higher Learning Institutions.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (September 13, 2018) – A customer centric organization, NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) is forward thinking and dynamic in its approach. It consists of a team of individuals who are committed and dedicated in driving forward their business. The business of this organization is categorized into two primary divisions – a) ISO9001 and AS9100 Certification and System Compliance Services and b) Aerospace Technical Engagement Training.

NAC aims to be set a benchmark for Value Creation in the Aerospace Consultants industry via services and products, and providing customers with sustainable value. The company aims to create value for all its customers and associates. It drives competitiveness by running its business at all levels of benchmark. It enables associates and employees with the power to unlock and attain their maximum potential and deliver sustainable outcomes.

NAC believes in the values of Responsibility, Excellence, Pioneering and Respect. The company is powered by a very strong team, spearheaded by CEO Helmy Zin, Certification & Qualification Director Razif Mohamad, Learning & Development Director Mohamad Faruqi and CFO Raj Callychurn.

NAC is an expert at taking care of the needs of the problems of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) companies across the globe. SMEs face various issues every day, and many of these even close down as the owners are unaware of the challenges in business, particularly when it comes to Quality Management System (QMS) and financial issues. The challenges may include lack of efficiency in monitoring the performance of company or the satisfaction level of customers, lack of segregation of bad and good products, poor documentation filing and more. Marketing and management skills are also among the primary challenges that reduce the growth of SMEs, particular when it comes to networking and record keeping.

NADI AERO CONSULTANTS offers advanced Aerospace TET (Aerospace Technical Engagement Training) to the Aerospace Industry, including interactive modules like ISO 9001 Training and Certification, AS 9100 Training and Certification and more. The modules also include Human Factor in Aviation / Manufacturing, Precision in Aircraft Manufacturing, Aircraft Manufacturing, Basic and Advance Composite, Advance Composite Repair and more.

There are management-training topics such as Tooling Management, Project Transfer Management, Safety Management System, Quality Management in Aviation and more. There are Aerospace topics like Aerospace Documentation & Quality, Lean Manufacturing in Aerospace OEM, Basic and Advance Aerospace Assembly, Basic Technical for Aerospace Engineers and Technician and more.

NAC also offers First Article Inspection, First Part Qualification, Best Aviation Lay Up & Drilling Practice, Aircraft Workshop Technology, Work Package Bidding and Tendering and more. The company also provides customers with Root Cause Analysis for Manufacturing and Quality Engineers. Each of these services can be very useful for customers and allow them to be on the right track in the Aerospace industry.

