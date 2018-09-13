THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features the PSoC 4100S Plus Prototyping Kit from Cypress

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 13, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Cypress’ PSoC 4100S Plus Prototyping Kit in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The PSoC 4 Portfolio delivers state-of-the-art capacitive sensing with Cypress’ CapSense® technology. From proximity sensing to liquid tolerance, Cypress provides industry-leading capacitive sensing that “just works,” so you don’t have to. The PSoC 4100S Plus Prototyping Kit (CY8CKIT-149) is the perfect entry point to designing with Cypress’ industry-leading CapSense solution, providing three buttons and a six-segment slider, all capable of self and mutual-capacitive sensing.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/HMI/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in HMI solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

